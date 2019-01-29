These Lightweight Face Oils Will Leave Your Skin Grease-Free

Image zoom Copyright 2019 Martí Sans/Stocksy

Using a face oil as a moisturizing step in your skincare routine can be beneficial no matter what type of skin you have. Not only are they usually much more hydrating than cream moisturizers for dry skin, but they can actually decrease sebum production in oily skin. Plus, many face oils are full of antioxidants and fatty acids, which help with inflammation and keep your skin smoother and younger looking.

If you’re thinking about trying an oil because you want that natural glow, but are afraid it will leave your skin feeling greasy, we recommend these face oils that are super absorbent and will make you look great.

Rosehip Seed Oil: Kate Blanc Rosehip Seed Oil

Rosehip seed oil can be used for nearly any skin concern. This non-comedogenic oil is great for acne and acne scars, but it’s also a great moisturizer for dry and aging skin. Plus, it’s super absorbent and light enough to wear under makeup.

Jojoba Oil: Leven Rose Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil is one of the closest things to the natural oils the body produces, which is why your skin will easily drink it up. It’s full of nutrients that can help heal blemishes, dry and cracked skin, and improve your skin’s overall texture.

Squalene Oil: Timeless Skin Care 100% Pure Squalene Oil

Squalene is naturally occuring in our skin’s sebum, so using squalene oil as a moisturizer will actually balance out your oil production. Derived from olives, this squalene oil is quick drying but very hydrating. Just a few drops (a little goes a long way!) will give you a healthy glow.

Oil Blend: Amaki Jasmine and Rose Nourishing Oil

You don’t have to stick to pure oils to achieve your skin goals — in fact, using a blend of facial oils could tackle several of your skin concerns at once. This lightweight oil is made with eight nourishing face oils, including argan oil, evening primrose oil, and geranium oil, which all help to relieve skin irritation and balance oily complexions.

