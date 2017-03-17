Face Masks that Instantly Improve Your Skin

Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studio
Erin Lukas
Mar 17, 2017 @ 8:00 am

The right face mask can work as an at-home express facial. Whether your major concern is stubborn large pores or signs of aging, a mask with the right potent blend of ingredients will quickly erase away your skincare troubles in less time and effort that it takes to catch up on the week’s episode of your favorite TV show. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite masks that instantly deliver results.

VIDEO: The Best Moisturizers for Year Round Dry Skin

1 of 7 Courtesy

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial 

Its pastel pink and white packaging may be cute, but this Drunk Elephant mask is no joke. Its boasts 25-percent AHA and 2-percent BHA acids that clear pores, evens skin tone, minimizes dark spots, and leaves an all over glow. 

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask 

This 10 minute rinse-off mask revives dull, tired skin to reveal a more youthful, radiant complexion. 

Charlotte Tilbury $55 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Bioxidea Mircale 24 Face Mask: All-In-One Anti-Aging Facial Treatment 

If you don't don't believe in miracles, this sheet mask is about to change that. Its soaked with a serum that's enriched with potent antioxidants and nutrients that not only immediately hydrates skin, but downsizes visible signs of again like fine lines and crow's feet. 

Bioxidea $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Dr. Brandt Skincare Magnetight Age-Defier

Using Dr. Brandt's magnetic mask is just as fun as using a pore strip. The iron-based formula is activated by magnetic particles that come off when you glide its magnet over your face. Once the sauce is off, you're left with a firmer, softer, and dewy complexion. 

Dr. Brandt $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

SK-II Facial Treatment 

There's a reason this sheet mask that celebs like Chrissy Teigen love is a cult-favorite: it delivers impressive results. The moisture-enhancing formula refreshes dry skin in just 15 minutes. 

SK-II $85/6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

GLAMGLOW Gravitymud Firming Treatment 

You've seen this chrome mask all over your Instagram feed, but we swear it's so much more than a selfie-opp. Firming matrix, marie algae plasma, marshmallow leaf, and glacial clay are just a few of the ingredients that make it an instant face lift in a jar. 

Glamglow $69 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Masque 

The cure to sad, stressed, hydrating skin: giving your complexion a big drink courtesy of a moisturizing mask. Thanks to this hyaluronic acid-based cream formula, quickly repairs damaged, weather worn skin in a single wear. 

Skinceuticals $54 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!