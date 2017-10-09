7 Face Masks That Fix All of Your Oily Skin Struggles

Erin Lukas
Oct 09, 2017

The struggle can be real for over-oily complexions. No matter what foundation you use or if you prep with makeup primer, your skin can still look shinier than your last late-night slice of pizza by 3PM. That's where using the right skincare products for your complexions's over-active oil glands come in. Along with your usual routine, a face mask that's tailored specifically to your skin type can help minimize grease and heal breakouts.

Here, we've rounded up the best face masks for oily skin so you can live that shine-free life.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Glamglow Tinglexfoliate Treatment 

Think of GlamGlow's mask as a facial in a jar. French clay, volcanic pumice rock, and green tea leaf pieces are amongst this treatment's ingredients that effectively exfoliates, moisturizes, and brightens skin so that your complexion looks like you just came from a fancy spa. 

2 of 7 Courtesy

E.L.F. Mattifying Bubble Mask 

Aside from its selfie potential, this French green clay-enriched bubbling face mask soaks up excess oil from skin without stripping it. 

3 of 7 Courtesy

Omorovicza Deep Cleansing Mask 

This isn't a regular cleansing mask, it's an award-winning one. Hungarian moor mud draws out the excess oil, dirt, and other impurities that are congesting your pores, while minerals keeps skin firm without feeling tight. 

4 of 7 Courtesy

Sunday Riley Saturn Sulfur Acne Treatment Mask 

Over-oily skin and acne might stick together, but a blemish-fighting mask can help breakup the couple. Sunday Riley's sulfur-backed mask clears up existing acne—including hormonal, inflammatory, and acne rosacea  pimples—in addition to preventing new blemishes from forming. Zinc keeps excess oil under control and mattifies skin. 

5 of 7 Courtesy

Dior Hydra Life Pores Away Pink Clay Mask 

We're all for more life with a less oily complexion. That's where Dior's mask comes in: natural pink clay absorbs all of the extra moisture out, while jojoba extract hydrates. 

6 of 7 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Purify & Mattify Pure Clay Mask 

Does your skin look shinier than the glazed doughnut you had for breakfast by 3PM? Try this treatment that's packed with three different oil-absorbing clays and eucalyptus, which soothes skin. Leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse it off for a more matte complexion. 

7 of 7 Courtesy

Pai Copaiba Deep Cleanse AHA Mask 

If you're a green beauty fan or just looking to clean up your skincare routine, this mask is your best bet. Its ingredients like copaiba and pink pomelo have natural anti-bacterial properties that clear skin and heal existing breakouts. 

