8 Moisturizing Face Masks that will Soothe Dry Skin

Erin Lukas
Oct 13, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

We hate to be the source of bad news, but winter is coming and will bring along its frigid weather that will leave you chilled and sap the moisture out of your complexion. Dry skin has a domino effect. When your complexion is dehydrated, your makeup doesn’t sit right, you experience itchiness—not to mention the visible flakes. While moisturizing daily—especially during the colder months of the year—is important in maintaining a healthy, hydrated complexion, giving your skin a kick-start will provide you with quick relief from the uncomfortable effects of dry skin. Think of hydrating face masks like an IV drip for your skin. Loaded with moisturizing and nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, coconut oil, avocado, and vitamin E, these cream and sheet masks will give dry, aggravated skin a much-needed splash of moisture. We’ve rounded up our eight favorite masks that sooth and replenish cracked, raw complexions.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask

Origins $26 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Talika Bio Enzymes Mask Hydrating  

$12 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Pixi By Petra Nourishing Sleep Mask

Pixi $22 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

H2O Beauty Moisture Lock Mask

$43 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Yes To Coconut Ultra Hydrating Paper Mask

Yes To $3 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

GLAMGLOW Thirsty Mud Hydrating Treatment

Glamglow $69 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Eve Lom Moisture Mask

Eve Lom $90 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Glossier Moisturizing Moon Mask

Glossier $22 SHOP NOW

