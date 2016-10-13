8 Moisturizing Face Masks that will Soothe Dry Skin

We hate to be the source of bad news, but winter is coming and will bring along its frigid weather that will leave you chilled and sap the moisture out of your complexion. Dry skin has a domino effect. When your complexion is dehydrated, your makeup doesn’t sit right, you experience itchiness—not to mention the visible flakes. While moisturizing daily—especially during the colder months of the year—is important in maintaining a healthy, hydrated complexion, giving your skin a kick-start will provide you with quick relief from the uncomfortable effects of dry skin. Think of hydrating face masks like an IV drip for your skin. Loaded with moisturizing and nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, coconut oil, avocado, and vitamin E, these cream and sheet masks will give dry, aggravated skin a much-needed splash of moisture. We’ve rounded up our eight favorite masks that sooth and replenish cracked, raw complexions.

