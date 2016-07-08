Eye Masks to Use When the Weekend Is Showing Up on Your Face

Did I go out last night? I'll never tell. 

More
Roxanne Adamiyatt
Jul 08, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
<p>Sephora Collection Eye Mask&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Sephora Collection Eye Mask 

These eye masks by Sephora come in tons of formulations, but I love the avocado because it's super nourishing. It's TLC for a face that might be hurting after one too many martinis, or staying up way too late binging on Netflix. Also, long-term, the avocado works to ensure that your eye area stays supple and line-free for as long as possible. 

Courtesy
$5 SHOP NOW
<p>Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask 

The only way I could describe this mask is that it's like a vacuum cleaner for any unsightly evidence of exhaustion. It literally tightens up any puffiness (drastically, if you pop these in the fridge), and it also seriously brightens areas where you might have dark circles. These are also large gel patches, so you really cover a lot of real estate in the puffiness department.

Courtesy
$65 SHOP NOW
<p>Klorane Soothing and Relaxing Eye Patches</p>
pinterest
Klorane Soothing and Relaxing Eye Patches

I can't live without these babies, mostly because they are unique in that they are always super cooling, even if they haven't been in the fridge. But if you do put them in the fridge, consider them Spanx for the most stubborn eye bags. Give them 10 minutes and you will be wide awake. And your face will be, too. 

Courtesy
$24 SHOP NOW
Tarte Pack Your Bags 911 Undereye Rescue Patches
pinterest
Tarte Pack Your Bags 911 Undereye Rescue Patches

Best name award? If your face (and probably head) is seriously hurting, these will not fail you. They're gentle and hypoallergenic but no nonsense. And the hyaluronic acid they are infused with will pretty much take care of any indication that you stayed out too late the night before. No dryness, puffiness, darkness, blotchiness, or anything of that stuff to be found. Phew. 

$22 SHOP NOW
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Courtesy

Sephora Collection Eye Mask 

These eye masks by Sephora come in tons of formulations, but I love the avocado because it's super nourishing. It's TLC for a face that might be hurting after one too many martinis, or staying up way too late binging on Netflix. Also, long-term, the avocado works to ensure that your eye area stays supple and line-free for as long as possible. 

$5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask 

The only way I could describe this mask is that it's like a vacuum cleaner for any unsightly evidence of exhaustion. It literally tightens up any puffiness (drastically, if you pop these in the fridge), and it also seriously brightens areas where you might have dark circles. These are also large gel patches, so you really cover a lot of real estate in the puffiness department.

$65 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Klorane Soothing and Relaxing Eye Patches

I can't live without these babies, mostly because they are unique in that they are always super cooling, even if they haven't been in the fridge. But if you do put them in the fridge, consider them Spanx for the most stubborn eye bags. Give them 10 minutes and you will be wide awake. And your face will be, too. 

$24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4

Tarte Pack Your Bags 911 Undereye Rescue Patches

Best name award? If your face (and probably head) is seriously hurting, these will not fail you. They're gentle and hypoallergenic but no nonsense. And the hyaluronic acid they are infused with will pretty much take care of any indication that you stayed out too late the night before. No dryness, puffiness, darkness, blotchiness, or anything of that stuff to be found. Phew. 

$22 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!