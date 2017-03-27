6 Eye Creams That'll Give Your Dark Circles a Brighter Future 

Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 27, 2017

Maybe I don’t log in enough hours of sleep, or maybe I don’t drink enough water. Or, maybe it’s that I have a genetic tendency for the trait. Regardless of the reasons, my dark circles have returned with vengeance. In fact, a friend told me (in the nicest way possible) that it looked like I had been punched in the face. Things are dark. Things are very dark.

But as a lover of beauty, I know my problem has a solution. Sure, I know concealer will cover them up, but I want to eliminate the issue entirely, or at least almost entirely. My plan of action? Reaching for a hydrating, but more importantly, brightening eye cream so that my signs of exhaustion will finally disappear.

So in case you’re in the same boat, I’ve saved you some time and rounded up a few (plus the one I’m currently using) that all promise a brighter future. Well, at least for your under-eyes.

3Lab M Eye Lift Cream

An investment product for sure, this eye cream utilizies a series of ingredients to slow down the signs of aging, brighten the area under the eyes (goodbye, dark circles!), reduce the appearance of wrinkles, smooth crepey skin, and hydrate. 

Caudalie Vine[Activ] Energizing and Smoothing Eye Cream

Put too many tasks on your to-do list this week? If that's the case (and you don't cancel), your hectic lifestyle is probably going to show up on your face by Friday. Well, this eye cream takes our busy lives into account with a formula that kickstarts your cell's natural antioxidant defense using ingredients like vitamin E, vitamin C, spruce extract, and of course, grape polyphenols. The benefits? Hydrated, smoother skin and a reduced appearance of dark circles over time. 

CLINIQUE Even Better Eyes Dark Circle Corrector

Specifically made for kicking dark circles to the curb, this product has an impressive stat by its side. It's said to reduce the appearance of the unfortunate under-eye accessory by 30 percent in 12 weeks. It's also packaged in a mini tube with a cooling tip which, let's be honest, is the best part about putting on eye cream. 

It Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream

Obsessed with Confidence in a Cream? Well, now you can have that same confidence... in an eye cream! The beauty brand took its beloved moisturizer's anti-aging ingredients and fused 'em into an eye cream. It includes what they call Drops of Light Technology to color-correct and brighten the dark circles. Fun fact, it also includes caffeine, an ingredient known to help improve circulation. 

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Cream Synchronized Complex II

Another multifaceted eye cream, this jar comes from the brand's famous Night Repair collection. BTW, nine bottles of the serum in the line sells every minute! This formula, however, is all about the skin under your eyes, working to defeat dark circles, dullness, lines, and more. 

Olay Eyes Illuminating Eye Cream

That swirl in the jar? It's a mix of formulas that moisturize and even out your skin tone and also impart light-reflecting pigments so your dark circles are less visible to the naked eye. Pun intended. 

