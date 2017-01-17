6 Peel Pads That Will Make Exfoliation the Best Part of Your Day

Cecile Lavabre/Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Jan 17, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

We’ve been told to wash our faces since we were babes. It’s a relatively mindless decision, especially when you can feel makeup, oils, and grime sitting on your skin after a long day. But while cleansing is a relatively conditioned activity, exfoliating is not, even though the task promotes clearer, brighter, and healthier-looking skin.

So how do you make exfoliating a habit? Will power, for starters, but having convenient, incredibly easy-to-use products certainly helps, too. That's where this roundup of chemical peel pads comes in. Like your beloved makeup wipes, the formula designed to whisk away dead skin cells, preventing them from clogging your pores and promoting cellular renewal, is infused in the little cloth.

All you have to do is swipe (and maybe rinse) and the task is complete. Keep clicking to check out the specifics on a few of our favorites.

1 of 6 Courtesy

M-61 Power Glow Peel

All the power of whisking off dead skin cells, promoting radiant, glowing skin, is in this little white square. Made with acne-fighter salicylic acid and exfoliating powerhouse glycolic acid, which means you have both an AHA and a BHA working overtime. It's also made with vitamin K to help with skin discoloration and chamomile as an anti-inflammatory agent. 

M-61 $62 for set of 30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

BeautyRx Skincare Advanced Exfoliating Therapy Pads

These pads, which come in an impressive set of 50, use 10 percent glycolic acid to aid in exfoliation. But the formula doesn't stop there. They are also infused with salicylic acid and lactic acids, in addition to green tea extract to soothe your skin. Wipe the cloths over a freshly cleansed face, rinse off in about 15 minutes, and you're set to moisturize. 

BeautyRX $70 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Pixi By Petra Glow Peel Pads

With 20 percent glycolic acid, you know these pads aren't going to mess around with dead skin cells. While being totally effective at only $22, they're also infused with rose water to promote hydrated skin. Wipe the damp pad all over your clean skin and rinse off with cool water about three minutes later. Your skin will feel grand.

Pixi $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Peel Extra Strength Daily Peel

If anti-aging is of the same importance to you as exfoliation, allow Dr. Dennis Gross's product to work its magic. This daily peel features two steps, but why not put in a little more work for less wrinkles, right? The first step features various acids to promote exfoliation, while the second infuses anti-aging ingredients into your skin, promoting a younger, glowing complexion. 

Dr. Dennis Gross $88 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

MDSun Skin Exfoliation Pads

If nighttime skincare is where you shine, keep your exfoliation pads handy on your bedside table. Gentle yet effective, swipe these over your face for a treat of glycolic acid, niacinamide, and antioxidants for ample protection. 

MD Skincare $78 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

ColbertMD Intensify Facial Discs

Tinier and thicker than most, these discs are extremely saturated with the powerful formula, which is made up of ingredients like lactic acid and glucosamine, which the brand says helps with the production of hyaluronic acid—a substance that keeps your face hydrated with its moisturizing, plumping power. 

Colbert MD $70 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!