Here's What Those Breakouts on Your Face Really Mean

Breakouts anywhere are unwelcome, but have you ever wondered why no matter what you do, a blemish will always pop up in the exact same spot? It turns out that your stubborn pimples may be a reflection of an internal health issue and is a signal your body is trying to send you. According to the concept of face mapping, breakouts on each area of the face all have different, corresponding causes.

“Face mapping is an Ayurvedic [an ancient Indian system of natural healing] tradition where each zone of the face is an outward reflection of an internal organ system. We now use face mapping to associate where on the face acne occurs with what is going on inside the body,” explains Dr. Jessica Weiser of New York Dermatology Group. If you’re looking for advice on how to make your skin practices healthier, a dermatologist or an aesthetician can provide it for you. For an extensive mapping, it’s best to consult an Eastern medicine specialist.

“It is helpful to map breakouts because each part of the face has a different association,” says Dr. Weiser. Keeping an eye on where on your face your pimples show their loyalty is useful because although breakouts can vary depending on internal processes, the actual facial area is always associated with the same organ systems. Below, Dr. Wesier breaks down various parts of the face, and what your acne may be trying to tell you.

T-Zone

If you’re experiencing breakouts around your T-zone, Dr. Weiser says that this area is closely linked to puberty and stress. Other issues that may be to blame: The forehead is also related to liver and digestive issues.

Cheeks

Since pimples on your cheeks are often the result of poor skin hygiene and excessive oil and debris, you should make some healthy changes to your routine to see if the condition improves. However, cheek breakouts can also be a sign of lung and respiration problems.

Chin

More often than not, chin breakouts are hormonal and linked to women’s menstrual cycles, but Dr. Weiser says they’ve also been linked to imbalances in the colon (large intestine).

Jaw

Like your chin, acne around your jawline is also menstrual-related and sometimes is a sign of an issue in the large intestine.

Under-Eyes

If your breakouts tend to stick to your under-eyes and upper cheek area, this could be a sign of a kidney problem.