Even Estheticians Approve of These $7 Silicone Facial Cleansing Brushes on Amazon

Silicone face brushes have risen in use for a reason: They're an effective way to deeply cleanse the skin, preventing large pores, oiliness, and uneven texture more thoroughly than with your fingertips alone. While their popularity is largely credited to names such as Foreo, Clarisonic, and PMD Beauty, none of the brands necessarily suit those on a budget. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found a cheaper alternative that will only set you back $7 — the Innerneed Super Soft Silicone Face Cleanser and Massager Brushes.
Each handheld brush is made from 100 percent high-quality silicone that is gentle enough for sensitive skin. Though it is not electric, the flat surface has a mix of both thick and thin bristles that, with your favorite cleanser, whisk away blackheads, product build-up, and impurities within seconds of use. Dead skin cells are shed to reveal a brighter, smoother complexion that absorbs the serums and creams in your regimen better than before.
Shop now: $7 (Originally $10); amazon.com
The affordable skincare gem has received almost 26,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say their face has "never looked better." Reviewers appreciate how the ergonomic design makes each brush easy to hold and have noticed their makeup applications go much smoother since adding it into their daily routine. Even professional estheticians approve and have left positive reviews.
"I'm a licensed esthetician and know a thing or two about skincare, but unfortunately, I have such sensitive skin that most exfoliants I've tried for myself really irritate my skin and can end up triggering eczema or psoriasis flares," wrote one person. "This is a gentle enough way to exfoliate that it gets the job done for me without irritation. As a plus, the massage-like effect it has would aid in microcirculation and probably aid cell turnover."
"Nearly everything I've ever tried to use on my face in the past has given me a bad reaction or pain of some kind," wrote another shopper. "This product, on the other hand, feels great, like a little facial massage. [It] seems to clean amazingly as well; my acne is already calming down, and I've only had this thing for a few days. As a person who is on medication that causes horrible breakouts, I can tell you that this little product is a lifesaver."
Each pack comes with four face silicone brushes to rotate between. Innerneed also offers brushes designed for exfoliating your body, too. Head straight for Amazon to snag yourself both for under $20.