It Sure Seems Like Cassie on Euphoria Watches A Lot of Skincare TikToks

Even the kids of Euphoria high school are influenced by TikTok beauty trends. Judging from "Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys," the third episode of the second season, Cassie Howard spends a lot of time on skin-Tok.

She's trying to get the attention of Nate Jacobs at school with her looks, and while she's masking her obsessive behavior towards her secret relationship with him as self-care, it also speaks to the fast fashion problem of the beauty industry and the extensive routine and products marketed by creators on TikTok.

As for whether you need to use roughly $400 worth of skincare tools to get your face looking its best, any dermatologist will tell you no — including Dr. Shereene Irdriss, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Idriss Dermatology in New York, as well as the popular #PillowTalkDerm series on Instagram.

"This clip from Euphoria actually sheds a very important light on how the younger generation can be obsessive compulsive when it comes to their skincare and wellbeing routine, to the point where routines are no longer about self-help and wellbeing," Dr. Idriss says. "I'm not a psychiatrist or a psychologist, but when people have underlying anxiety or OCD tendencies it can come out in their own form of self-help and people can go overboard – this being an example of it."

Dr. Idriss points out that there is no real benefit for using all of these tools, as they all do the same thing: utilize lymphatic drainage. Instead, the dermatologist recommends picking one tool to incorporate into your routine — or just going the DIY route. "You can get similar or the same results with your fingers or using a cold metal spoon and save yourself a lot of money," she says.

VIDEO: Zendaya Talks Euphoria Season 2, Her Iconic Looks, & Spider-Man

It's best to dry brush in moderation, too. Dr. Idriss recommends doing it two or three times and week, and cautions against applying too much pressure with the brush. "If too much pressure is applied when dry brushing, you can actually break your skin barrier, which can lead to nicks and cuts and eventually infections on your skin," the dermatologist explains. "Also, if you have a darker skin tone, applying too much pressure while dry brushing may cause hyperpigmentation, residual scarring, and marks that take longer and are much more difficult to fade away. Especially when it comes to the lower legs."