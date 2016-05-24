Estée Lauder Global Contributor Irene Kim Reveals the Cure to Jet-Lagged Skin

If whimsical, rainbow hair dye-jobs, playful yet totally wearable beauty looks, and the type of dreamy vacay photos that grace postcards (or, more relatably for 2016, Tumblr) are all things you live for, you should probably get more acquainted with model Irene Kim.

In short, she’s the “It girl” you’ll actually want to follow on Instagram…and Snapchat… and Twitter.

She’s also a global beauty contributor for Estée Lauder, and we had the chance to chat with her about her love for beauty and her travel beauty tips as she jets around the world.

Be sure to check out our interview with the star below, plus take a look at this exclusive video of Irene’s Beauty Moments in Paris shot by the Estée Stories blog that will, without a doubt, make you want to book a trip (and eat a crepe) ASAP.

When you go away for a summer weekend, what beauty products are always in your bag?

"Crescent White Brightening BB Crème SPF 50 and Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion."

We LOVE your hair color – Is there a hair color or trend you desperately want to try?

"I've pretty much tried every color combo, actually! But who knows what I may discover next..."

What on-the-plane or travel beauty tips or tricks do you swear by?

"Advanced Night Repair PowerFoil Mask is great to use while on the plane, and I carry Micro Essence Treatment Lotion in a spray bottle to use as a mist for extra hydration."

What’s the coolest beauty treatment or beauty product you’ve tried while traveling?

"I love getting massages, especially when I'm traveling in Asia."

What type of product do you own the most of?

"Pure Color Envy Lipsticks, Little Black Primer, and Sumptuous Knockout Mascara!"

Tell us about the beauty product or trick that changed your life.

"The beauty product that changed my life is the Advanced Night Repair Serum. I use it to cure my jet-lagged skin and also use the leftovers on my hands or on my hair to repair my damaged ends."