This $12 Ice Roller Helps De-Puff and Soothe Skin, According to Amazon Reviewers

While jade rollers may be taking over your Insta feed, Amazon shoppers are already over that trend and have moved onto this new type of roller that’s developing a cult-like following.

Reviewers (including some aestheticians!) are currently obsessed with this $12 ice roller on Amazon that’s earned an impressive 4.7-star rating and racked up over 1,900 perfect reviews. According to shoppers, this type of icy roller, which even made its way onto The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon thanks to Karlie Kloss, can help soothe irritated skin, depuff, and reduce inflammation on your face and neck. Some users even claim it helps to provide sinus pain and migraine relief.

The Prime-eligible roller, which comes in eight colors and two finishes (stainless steel and cooling gel with water inside), can be stored in your freezer and used whenever your skin needs a little TLC. The brand advises stowing it in a bag in your freezer (or placing it in there for at least 10 to 15 minutes prior to use), and then gently gliding it over your face.

“I love this ice roller,” one reviewer wrote. “I use it every morning while drinking coffee and reading news. It helps with puffy eyes and also helps with redness. It's very cool and is just a nice boost in the morning — highly recommend.”

Even aestheticians find it helpful when treating clients. “I use this ice roller in my treatment room after extractions, peels, and/or waxing,” one reviewer wrote. “My clients love it! It drastically reduces inflammation and swelling thereby leaving the skin in a much healthier state than if I didn’t use it. I can apply a calming masque (in powder form) or other setting masque, and simply roll right over it. Very easy to clean and disinfect between clients.”

You can also use it to soothe sore muscles or relieve tension in your neck, according to reviewers. And several more claim it’s “amazing for sinus pain” and “great for migraines.”

“When I have a migraine I like to have something cold on my face and head — this does the trick,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s soothing to rub it along my forehead when my head hurts so bad!”

Another feature that hundreds of reviewers rave about is its refreshing feel that comes in handy when hot flashes strike. “I get migraines and chronic sinus infections, [and] this is an absolute life saver,” one reviewer wrote. “It works for hot flashes, too.” So basically, what can’t this little roller do?