This Legendary French Moisturizer Is a Fashion Week Staple — and It's 30% Off for a Limited Time
Not to veer into Emily in Paris-levels of cliché, but it’s generally accepted that French skincare is, to say the least, revered. For beauty lovers, a trip to la pharmacie is considered a pilgrimage for crèmes, masques, and huiles, all done in the name of achieving the easy-going glow of icons like Sophie Marceau and Jane Birkin. Its out-of-reach and impossibly cool aura has been amplified by its literal unattainability: It wasn’t until only recently that shoppers in the U.S. could find French classics like Bioderma’s micellar water in Walgreens and CVS aisles.
But the tide is changing. More and more French pharmacy skincare essentials are becoming accessible stateside, and some have even become — gasp — available online. One is the dermatologist-developed Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré moisturizer, which has populated French pharmacies since 1950. This unassuming tube, which looks more like a hand cream than something for your face, has been the secret weapon used by makeup artists and models at fashion week backstages for years; Charlotte Gainsbourg, daughter to Jane Birkin, once said her mother “used one thing: Embryolisse” in a 2017 interview.
What makes Embryolisse such a holy grail for icons like Birkin and Karlie Kloss, as well as for makeup artists to the stars, is its dewiness-giving powers. As the New York Times Style Magazine once reported, Embryolisse has been touted by makeup artists for its ability to produce a supple, ultra-hydrated look. Formulated with shea butter, beeswax, and aloe vera, Embryolisse glides on so smoothly that it’s perfect as a primer, but its non-greasy feel also makes it perfect as a overnight mask for transitional weather when most skin tends to freak out.
Vogue Paris has even said that a bottle of this moisturizer sells every 20 seconds worldwide

