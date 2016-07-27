Did You Hear? e.l.f. Cosmetics Launched a $7 Micellar Water

There's a new micellar water in town, and it comes from one of your favorite drugstore brands: e.l.f. Cosmetics. The brand's Micellar Cleansing Water officially launched this summer, and as you probs already guessed, it's price tag is pretty attractive at only $7.

Keep skin glowing with hydrating skincare solutions. If you love our skincare line you'll love it even more with NEW 💦Micellar Water.💦 Tag your friend with enviable skin for your chance to win! A photo posted by e.l.f. Cosmetics (@elfcosmetics) on Jul 26, 2016 at 2:24pm PDT

If you aren't familiar with micellar water, you're in for a treat. It's a formula with a thin, watery consistency loaded with "micelles." These micelles work by attracting makeup, dirt, and oil (versus separating oil and dirt from water). Once applied with a cotton pad or tissue, it wipes away all of the above to reveal clean skin.

I personally like to use micellar water as a follow up to my regular cleanser to make sure my skin is as clean as possible. Even after cleansing, I'll notice makeup and dirt reside on my micellar-soaked cotton pad. Others use micellar water as a complete replacement for a traditional cleanser, which works well if you don't wear a lot of makeup.

While we haven't tried this version, we're pretty psyched to see more brands jumping in on this skin-care action.

In addition to the micellar water, the brand also launched a Daily Hydration Moisturizer ($8), Hydrating Bubble Mask ($14), Hydrating Gel Mask ($12), Moisturizing Sleeping Mask ($12), and Hydrating Gel Melt Cleanser ($10).

Happy product testing!