We Tried E.L.F.'s New, Affordable Magnetic Face Mask 

Remember that magnetic face mask that went viral last summer? Chances are it probably took you’re your social feeds and you were dying to try it to see if the innovative magnetic removal process actually worked. But, even though the magnetic mask was a skincare force to be reckoned with (and just plain cool to use), it also came with an out of this world price tag.

Fast forward a year later: If you haven’t been able to shake the high-tech magnetic gimmick, E.L.F. is launching its own affordable version in June at a fraction of the price. The Beauty Shield Recharging Magnetic Mask ($24; elfcosmetics.com) is an iron-based formula that’s enriched with a blend of Vitamins C and E, carrot seed oil, sunflower seed oil, and argan oil. Together, the antioxidants clean the skin of impurities so that you’re left with a smoother, clearer complexion with refined pores.

After leaving the mask on for 10-15 minutes, you reach for its special magnetic tool, slip one of the plastic covers that come with it, and literally lift the mask off of your skin by hovering it over your face. If there’s any remaining residue left, you can massage it into your skin, which gives your complexion an added glow. The best part? There’s no rinsing or cleanup required. You simply remove the used plastic cover from the magnetic tool and toss it in the trash.

Looking at all of the mask buildup on the magnetic tool that was pulled off of your face is as equally satisfying as examining the pore strip you just ripped off your nose. We also love the fact that E.L.F.’s mask kit comes with disposable magnet covers so that you don’t have to wrap tissue around it before using it. Fair warning: the magnet’s round shape makes it hard to remove the mask from your nose, so don’t worry too much about covering every crevice.

You can pick up E.L.F.’s Beauty Shield Recharging Magnetic Mask Set for $24 at elfcosmetics.com starting June 2017.