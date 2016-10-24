You're Going To Want To Add This Superfood For Your Face To Your Routine ASAP

I'm no stranger to a facial oil, and I'd be lying if I said I was. In fact, you might even call me a facial oil floozy. I have beem known to use multiple in a day, and I keep them in a steady rotation. I am the facial oil equivalent of a womanizer and I will not apologize for it. There are so many that are good, I shouldn't have to commit to just one. Recently, I added the Elemis Superfood Facial Oil to my routine, and I have to tell you, it's that good good if you catch my drift. It has quickly become my favorite choice for hydration purposes. For the nitty-gritty on why it's so bomb, see below!

What It's Called:

Elemis Superfood Facial Oil

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A new blouse for work or... $72; elemis.com

RELATED: Everything You Need For a Date Night Smoky Eye Is In This Kit

What Makes It Special:

OK this particular oil is spectacular because it claims to be nourishing and it actually nourishes your skin. It's packed with antioxidants and fatty acids— chocablock. You have broccoli seed oil which works to hydrate and soften the skin. Flax seed oil soothes and seals in moisture, while daikon radish helps everything absord. But what is really remarkable about this oil is how fast it absorbs—and not in a way where you wonder what happened to the moisture that was on your face 20 minutes ago. Slather this on and it will absorb completely (great pre-makeup) and you get amazing glow, comfortably hydrated skin, but you aren't greasy. That's so, so clutch and honestly, a little rare when it comes to an oil.

Who’s It For?

Anyone could use this oil. If you aren't super into antiaging treatments, it will suit your hydration needs. If you are looking to just boost your radiance factor, it will leave you in awe. I can't imagine anyone who would dislike this—even people who aren't normally keen on oil.

When to Use It:

Day and night. Whether you are feeling dry or if you just want to glow baby, glow. Pre-moisturizer, but you may not even need it after, TBH.

What It Feels Like:

Smoothe, deeply hydrating, but also very light.

RELATED: The 10 Top-Selling Natural Beauty Picks At Credo Beauty

What It Smells Like:

Lovely. That's pretty much the only way I could describe it.

What the Internet Is Saying:

Since upping my vegetable intake and minimising dairy the changes to my skin have been huge. I welcome all the help I can get though, so when I was introduced to the new Superfood Facial Oil from ELEMIS I couldn't wait to try it. A natural blend of concentrated plant-based superfoods, this super elixir adds a lovely glow to my complexion. LS x @thedetoxkitchen #FeedYourSkin A photo posted by ELEMIS (@elemisltd) on Sep 18, 2016 at 1:41am PDT

RELATED: Want a Good Glow? Becca's New Powder Foundation Is What You Should Grab

Expert Quote about what it is/why it’s cool/different than other products/how to use

Georgia Louise, Elemis consulting facialist had this to say about the gorgeous new oil, " I believe an oil should be everyone's go-to product, and I love the new ELEMIS Superfood Facial Oil. What is good for your body is also good for the skin, and this nutritional oil, packed with superfood ingredients and rich in antioxidants, is the key to a glowing, radiant complexion."