According to Middle-Aged Shoppers, This "Regenerating" Face Oil Leaves Skin Supple and Plump

Read enough Amazon testimonies and you become familiar with the word cloud of commonly mentioned phrases that floats above a stack of reviews. When multiple permutations of the word "love" feature, it's a pretty good tell you've found a good thing — and Elemis's Superfood Facial Oil is just that, according to fans who call the British brand's fluid "regenerating" for mature skin.

Per the same over-50 reviewer, years of trying different face oils culminated in finding the olive green bottle of non-greasy, hydrating botanicals. The mix of sweet almond, meadowfoam, flax, macadamia, and rice oil helped "slow down the aging process," they wrote, leaving their skin softer and more even with fewer wrinkles.

A different user said they were similarly "wowed" by the results: They saw an "immediate, long-lasting glow" that livened up their skin like an exfoliating acid, but without the potential irritation. After using it for a month, another shopper confirmed the oil's "huge" long-term effect; it brightened their hyperpigmentation and under-eye darkness so well, they were "extremely" happy with the results.

Courtesy

Shop now: $41 (Originally $59); amazon.com

Those with "aging" skin said it made their face look more supple, which is to the plant oils' credit — the additions of broccoli oil and radish extract are juiced with antioxidants and vitamin A, a retinol precursor that's also found in the formula's rosehip oil. As dermatologist S. Manjula Jegasothy, MD, previously told InStyle of the latter ingredient, rosehip oil's combination of vitamins A, C and E decreases redness and sun damage and stimulates collagen production and increased cell turnover rate.

With those ingredients at work, it checks out that reviewers marvel at their reduced crow's feet, and how "plump and moisturized" their skin is when they wake up. In the words of a last person, their skin has never been so soft, clear, and young-looking — a great return for something they bought on a whim. If you're intrigued, Elemis' Superfood Facial Oil is 30 percent off for Amazon Prime Day — bringing it to $41, down from $59.