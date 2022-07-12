According to Middle-Aged Shoppers, This "Regenerating" Face Oil Leaves Skin Supple and Plump

Now it’s 30 percent off.

Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.

She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.

Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.

She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications.

Published on July 12, 2022

Shoppers Call This Discounted British Face Oil "Money" for Mature Skin
Photo: Getty Images/InStyle

Read enough Amazon testimonies and you become familiar with the word cloud of commonly mentioned phrases that floats above a stack of reviews. When multiple permutations of the word "love" feature, it's a pretty good tell you've found a good thing — and Elemis's Superfood Facial Oil is just that, according to fans who call the British brand's fluid "regenerating" for mature skin.

Per the same over-50 reviewer, years of trying different face oils culminated in finding the olive green bottle of non-greasy, hydrating botanicals. The mix of sweet almond, meadowfoam, flax, macadamia, and rice oil helped "slow down the aging process," they wrote, leaving their skin softer and more even with fewer wrinkles.

A different user said they were similarly "wowed" by the results: They saw an "immediate, long-lasting glow" that livened up their skin like an exfoliating acid, but without the potential irritation. After using it for a month, another shopper confirmed the oil's "huge" long-term effect; it brightened their hyperpigmentation and under-eye darkness so well, they were "extremely" happy with the results.

ELEMIS Superfood Facial Oil Concentrated Lightweight, Nourishing Daily Face Oil
Courtesy

Shop now: $41 (Originally $59); amazon.com

Those with "aging" skin said it made their face look more supple, which is to the plant oils' credit — the additions of broccoli oil and radish extract are juiced with antioxidants and vitamin A, a retinol precursor that's also found in the formula's rosehip oil. As dermatologist S. Manjula Jegasothy, MD, previously told InStyle of the latter ingredient, rosehip oil's combination of vitamins A, C and E decreases redness and sun damage and stimulates collagen production and increased cell turnover rate.

With those ingredients at work, it checks out that reviewers marvel at their reduced crow's feet, and how "plump and moisturized" their skin is when they wake up. In the words of a last person, their skin has never been so soft, clear, and young-looking — a great return for something they bought on a whim. If you're intrigued, Elemis' Superfood Facial Oil is 30 percent off for Amazon Prime Day — bringing it to $41, down from $59.

Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals:

