This Celebrity-Approved Collagen Cream Makes Fine Lines "Vanish" - and It's $45 Off Today
The feeling of spotting a serum you love in your friend's bathroom is a sweet and small thrill, but one that pales in comparison to finding it in Kate Hudson and Catherine Zeta-Jones' bathrooms. Among the bottles of La Mer that Hudson covets and Zeta-Jones' well-stocked cabinet of glittering "essentials," Elemis skincare weaves a common thread - and for Amazon Prime Day, you can try the splurgy brand at a 35 percent discount.
Three of the brand's star players are on sale for June 21 and 22, including the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream that Hudson uses pre-red carpet and the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm that Zeta-Jones keeps on hand. Of the former, Amazon shoppers write that it's the only product that's helped their skin defy time. "My skin DID look younger, deep lines became minimal and the little ones vanished," one impressed reviewer writes. "I love my skin again. I ran out a few weeks ago and sad to say, my skin is looking old again so I'll be using this forever. I'm 61 but my skin doesn't give away my age!"
Shop now: $83 (Originally $128); amazon.com
Another shopper, 69, says they've stuck with the Marine Cream since coming across it 15 years ago because nothing else keeps new acquaintances guessing they're in their 50s. Multiple others add that they've been loyal to the cream for over a decade thanks to the non-greasy, spreadable texture and the years it takes off their face and neck. Fine lines, wrinkles, crows feet: Nothing is too great a challenge.
The cleansing balm that babies Zeta-Jones' skin comes with just-as-hefty benefits, earning it the compliment of "spa in a jar" from a reviewer in their 50s. At 33, another person says they've seen an incredible improvement in their skin's smoothness and fine lines, the luxurious golden balm going above and beyond dispensing makeup, dirt, and grime (there's nothing better than washing off a summer day's sweat with a cleanser that smells like money).
Shop now: $42 (Originally $64); amazon.com
The Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm also doubles as a mask, shoppers say, but if you're looking for more intensive firming, the marked-down Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment is your match. "Miracle in a bottle. I'm 38 years old and I don't have any smile lines around my eyes," writes one shopper who's touted under eye bags since the age of five. "People tell me that it's impossible that I'm that old. My eyes don't have wrinkles!"
A bottle of the depuffing wonder typically runs $68, but with the Prime Day sale, that comes down to a more manageable $44. And with the results written on Hudson's and Zeta-Jones' faces, that's all the testimony we need.
Shop now: $44 (Originally $68); amazon.com
