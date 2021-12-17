Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

My skincare routine often feels like a complicated algebra equation. Some ingredients like retinol don't mix well with other actives like glycolic acid, so I subtract the retinol from my routine on nights I want to exfoliate. Instead, I'll add in a collagen serum. The next night, I'll subtract the collagen along with the exfoliant and add the retinol back in.

Follow that? Because I barely do.

There's a reason why I stopped taking math after I completed the mandatory classes in high school, and I never wanted to add complex equations back into my life, which is why Eighth Day's Regenerative Serum has become a part of my morning and nighttime skincare routine.

Created by Dr. Antony Nakhla, board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon, the anti-aging serum is designed to replace multiple steps in your skincare routine because it targets 10 signs of aging, including wrinkles, fine lines, dehydration, loss of firmness and elasticity, and redness.

The brand's proprietary patent-pending Peptide-Rich Plasma is what makes the serum so special. It's a blend of 24 bioidentical peptides, growth factors, and amino acids that mimic the skin cells to renew and restore for a more plump, youthful complexion.

In addition, the formula also contains tried-and-true skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid for hydration, glycolic acid to smooth, and niacinamide to soothe skin, refine pores, and strengthen the barrier. You could say Eighth Day's serum promises to do the most in a single step, which is why it regularly sells out when it's restocked at Violet Grey, despite its $325 price tag.

The serum appeals to me because I don't have to do any math when incorporating it into my routine. Eighth day recommends using it morning and night, and despite all of its ingredients, I can also use a vitamin C serum or a moisturizer with some actives without worrying about irritating my skin.

Since I use the serum preventatively, I can't speak to whether or not it minimizes the look of fine lines and wrinkles. However, about four weeks into using it twice a day, I noticed the texture and clarity of my skin improved. My face simply looked healthier, despite my sleeping pattern and eating habits falling to the wayside because, life.

I'll never fully understand algebra, but I get why this serum keeps selling out. For anyone who prefers a simple, streamlined skincare routine, Eighth Day is for you — if you can get a bottle.