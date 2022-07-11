Beauty Skincare Eye Cream Connoisseurs Say This One De-Puffs Bags "Almost Instantly" — and It's 40% Off 200 other eye creams don’t compare, per one reviewer. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/InStyle As a cat lover of many years, I've learned that the trade-off for endless snuggles and heart-melting moments is sacrificing any semblance of a quiet morning. Every day, I'm woken by early A.M. cries outside my door demanding cuddles and bed access. Worth it? Yes. Exhausting? Also yes, so it pays to have a depuffing eye cream on hand like Eight Saints' All In Eye Cream for some relief. Eye creams can be hit or miss, but according to users who are fanatical about the category, the indie brand's frosted green tub houses a spectacular formula. Per a reviewer who's tried an estimated 200 eye creams (whoa), Eight Saints' eye cream made a difference in their eyes' puffiness "almost instantly," and more people confirmed it's the best product they've tried for their dark circles and fine lines. If this is your first time hearing about Eight Saints, I don't blame you — the under-the-radar brand hasn't popped up in major beauty stores yet, but with its commitment to quality ingredients, it's likely just a matter of time. The clean brand forgoes suspected endocrine disruptors and irritants in lieu of ingredients with pristine track records; in the All In Eye Cream, you'll see squalane, vitamin C, cocoa butter, avocado and jojoba oil, and glycolic and lactic acid. Courtesy Shop now: $28 with coupon (Originally $44); amazon.com With those at work, even people who said their under-eyes looked like "blue, semi-circular bruises" saw a change: After a couple of weeks, their circles were "super-brightened." Others commented on how it made their fine lines look "plumper [and] less noticeable," a profound effect belied by the cream's lightweight texture. As a last shopper wrote, the results are readily apparent. After seven days of using it, a friend said they looked great despite a streak of sleepless nights. The cherry on top is that ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Eight Saints' All In Eye Cream is marked down 40 percent — so while the buy will usually run you $44, today you can get it for $28. It won't stop cats from meowing or the world from burning, but it might somewhat hide the situation from your skin. Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals: Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for InStyle Readers Now Hollywood's Favorite Weird Pants Trend Is Actually Really Flattering, and It's Under $50 at Amazon Right Now Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit