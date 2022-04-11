This Kate Hudson-Approved Cream Is a "Miracle" for Endless Skin Concerns, According to Fans

The phrase, "less is more" especially rings true here. Impressively, the cream consists of just six ingredients, and they aren't what you'd think: olive oil, beeswax, honey, bee pollen, propolis, and royal jelly make up the small but mighty list. While it may sound like an odd lineup, according to a 2020 study from the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute, honey, propolis, and pollen possess antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties that are incredibly beneficial to the skin.