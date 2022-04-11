This Kate Hudson-Approved Cream Is a "Miracle" for Endless Skin Concerns, According to Fans
You might not believe it, but Amazon's beauty department carries products capable of achieving miracles. At least, that's what plenty of shoppers say about the Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Skin Cream, a multiuse formula that heals just about anything — quite literally.
The phrase, "less is more" especially rings true here. Impressively, the cream consists of just six ingredients, and they aren't what you'd think: olive oil, beeswax, honey, bee pollen, propolis, and royal jelly make up the small but mighty list. While it may sound like an odd lineup, according to a 2020 study from the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute, honey, propolis, and pollen possess antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties that are incredibly beneficial to the skin.
What's more, the powerhouse formula has earned approval from Kate Hudson, who previously told InStyle it's one of her (and her family's) go-to beauty products for "cuts, burns, scrapes, [and] dryness." She also uses it to nourish and rehydrate her skin after traveling or a day of wearing a full-face of makeup.
While we'll take Hudson's word on supreme beauty products any day, it's also worth noting that over 8,000 Amazon shoppers have experienced five-star worthy results from the all-purpose cream. According to the massive fanbase, it's capable of soothing eczema, softening dry patches, minimizing stretch marks, and lightening acne scars and age spots, to name a few. So many reviewers have witnessed such "magic" transformations on their skin, they've even begun skipping makeup application for the first time in their lives.
"When I woke up, my skin was incredibly soft," raved one impressed shopper, who said the cream helped black heads and bumps "disappear" and left their skin feeling less oily. "I now use it for nails, cracked feet, and lips…I seriously can't believe how amazing this stuff is," they wrote.
A second shopper also confirmed the cream's ability to treat a range of concerns, including discoloration, burns, and chapped lips. "I accidentally burned my entire face using a mixture of tea tree oil and apple cider vinegar without dilution (I know, I know) and this was the only thing that helped me," they shared. "My skin after it was healed (in three days) was so close to perfect! It was clear of all blemishes, bright, and so smooth."
A third referred to the cream as a "jar of soothing," since it eliminates dryness for extended periods of time, and doesn't leave a greasy residue on the skin. "This stuff is almost better than the beginning of the yoga pants movement," they praised.
Take a chance on the Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Skin Cream while it's down to $32 on Amazon. If the reviews section is any indication, you're likely to deem it your next holy grail product.