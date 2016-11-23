The Best Facial Serums, According to InStyle's Beauty Team

Consider a facial serum the superhero of your skincare routine. Packed with more concentrated, potent ingredients than the products in the rest of your lineup, serums sink deeper into the skin, which allows their powerful ingredients to really get working and save the day. No one loves on a good serum quite like InStyle’s beauty team. From acne-fighting to hydrating vials, these are the serums we can always rely on to tackle our skincare concerns.

VIDEO: The Best Moisturizers for Year-Round Dry Skin