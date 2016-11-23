The Best Facial Serums, According to InStyle's Beauty Team

Erin Lukas
Nov 23, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Consider a facial serum the superhero of your skincare routine. Packed with more concentrated, potent ingredients than the products in the rest of your lineup, serums sink deeper into the skin, which allows their powerful ingredients to really get working and save the day. No one loves on a good serum quite like InStyle’s beauty team. From acne-fighting to hydrating vials, these are the serums we can always rely on to tackle our skincare concerns.

Dr. Y Secrets Star-Powered PM Serum

"I’m a huge fan of Dr. Y’s new line of products, Dr. Y Secret but my favorite by far is the Star Powered PM Serum. It contains retinol to stimulate collagen and leaves my skin moisturized and tightened by the morning. I recommend the line to everyone!" -Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

Clinique Acne Solutions Acne + Line Correcting Serum 

"I’m still sort of battling leftover teenage acne (at the ripe old age of 28), but am at the point where I need to start thinking about preventative anti-aging. This serum addresses all of my hangups, and my skin practically drinks the stuff in. I like how it’s not too drying, which is typical of some acne serums, but is potent enough to fade any fine lines that fuel my paranoia." -Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Onomie Powerful Priming Serum

"After just a few weeks of use, this blend—made with brightening botanicals and good ole Vitamin C—toned down the dark spots dotting my t-zone. Bonus points for its primer-like properties, which made wearing it under makeup a far less-sticky experience than with other serums I've tried." -Assistant Beauty Editor

True Botanicals Clear Cellular Repair Serum 

"One of my main concerns is finding skin-care products that moisturize my skin while still providing acne-fighting properties. The holy grail balance of dry to combination skin. I love this serum from True Botanicals because it is designed to fight off bacteria, exfoliate naturally with black willow bark extract, hydrate, and provide antioxidant protection." -Victoria Moorhouse, Beauty Editor

Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil 

"I've waxed poetic about this serum before, but I'll never stop singing its praises because it actually works. I've tried a lot of products to get my hormonal breakouts under control, and nothing zaps zits overnight quite like this serum. It soaks into skin quickly and although it's powered by salicylic acid, it doesn't dry out skin thanks to its blend of antioxident oils." -Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

