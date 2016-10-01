The InStyle Beauty Team's Favorite Face Masks

Erin Lukas
Oct 01, 2016

Off the clock, there’s a fairly good chance you’ll find InStyle’s beauty team partaking in one of their favorite pastimes: cozying up with a face mask on. A number of great masks are out there, but we’re creatures of habit. Once we’ve found “the one” that completely transforms our complexions, we stick with it. Scroll down to see the face masks our beauty editors turn to when their skin is in need of some much deserved TLC.

SK-II Facial Treatment Mask

“This hydrating sheet mask is my go-to for life.”  
—Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask

“Using a face mask can be a very sensorial experience, so the blend of orange, lemon, and clementine in Fresh’s new mask is enticing to start with. But besides smelling and feeling like the most divine marmalade, this antioxidant-packed formula helps soften and brighten my complexion. I plan to beat dull winter skin by slathering this on twice a week.”  
—Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment

“Anytime I feel like there's something wrong with my skin—which can be once a week depending on my stress levels—I’ll apply a layer of GlamGlow’s Supermud on my face to tackle both surface-level and under-the-surface breakouts. The activated charcoal and clays in the mix help draw all the crud out of my pores, so after doing this treatment at night, I’ll wake up in the morning to acne-free, seriously glowing skin.”
—Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

StriVectin Oxygen Infusion Soothing Mask

“Lately, I’ve got zero patience for treatments that take longer than a single episode of Difficult People, and this StriVectin mask fits the bill with time to spare: The blend instantly bubbles up upon contact and tingles ever so slightly as it exfoliates with beta-hydroxy acids. Five minutes later, once the suds have dried down, a little rinsing reveals a brighter, smoother complexion.”  
—Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

Charlotte Tilbury Goddess-Skin Clay Mask

“I am late to the Charlotte Tilbury face mask party, but I am so glad I finally joined. This mask revives my dull complexion, shrinks pores, and sucks up excess oil on my T-zone without causing dryness. Not to mention, its subtle scent is divine.”  
—Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

