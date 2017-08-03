Editor-Tested: 7 Moisturizers for Those Sensitive Skin Days

PLAINVIEW/Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 03, 2017 @ 11:15 am

Like those days when Pillsbury Crescent Roll commercials make you cry or you snap at your BF for taking too long to answer a “what’s up?” text, your skin can get sensitive, too. But unfortunately, this irritation tends to show up in the physical forms of redness, stinging, bumps, breakouts, and more.

Even more annoying, sometimes this sensitivity means your regular go-to products don’t quite cut it, or make the sitch worse. We’ve been there (more times than you can count), so we polled our entire team and rounded up our favorite moisturizers for when sensitive skin acts up.

1 of 7 Courtesy

LA SOLUTION 10 DE CHANEL Sensitive Skin Cream

"There are only ten ingredients in this fuss-free formula, but it’s still got the signature slip of Chanel skincare—which means it layers seamlessly under makeup or over other products." — Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Editor

2 of 7 Courtesy

OLEHENRIKSEN Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer

"It’s super light and oil-free, and it smoothens and brightens skin with zero irritation. I love this especially in the warmer months when you don’t need a super heavy moisturizer." — Kim Peiffer, Executive Editor

3 of 7 Courtesy

Avene Tolerance Extreme Cream 

"My skin has been erring on the dry side recently, and for a few months, I was on the peak of sensitivity. Since then, I’ve tried to be cautious about what I’m putting on my face, and this ultra rich moisturizer hydrates my skin without causing any reactions on my complexion. The brand is known for its calming and soothing Avene Thermal Spring Water, and this formula is not only infused with the H20, but it’s also fragrance free and leaves your skin dewy and glowy." — Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

4 of 7 Courtesy

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizer

"This no-frills moisturizer is perfect for my combination skin. It hydrates dry spots without over moisturizing my already shiny T-zone. I love that it's fragrance-free because my tempermental skin often gets irritated by some moisturizers' overwhelming scents." — Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

5 of 7 Courtesy

Glytone Hydrating Cream

"Though I don’t have sensitive skin 24/7, whenever my skin is flaring up and I’m experiencing redness, irritation, or breakouts, I hydrate with this cream. Though it appears thick in the tub, it actually absorbs in seconds, leaves no residue, and doesn’t aggravate my skin any further. The surface is left feeling supple and quenched." — Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director

6 of 7 Courtesy

SkinMedica Replenish Hydrating Cream 

"I like to use this moisturizer during the day because its gel-like consistency sinks into my skin quickly and almost acts like a primer, allowing for A+ makeup application. It’s infused with an ingredient bisabolol, which is derived from the chamomile plant, to calm your skin, but it’s also packed with antioxidants from vitamin E to help defend and protect your skin." — Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

7 of 7 Courtesy

Shiseido WASO Fresh Jelly Lotion

"I accidentally made my skin way too sensitive when I went hard on the retinol for a few weeks straight, and Shiseido’s Fresh Jelly Lotion helped me get the red, peely situation happening on my face under control. It’s super lightweight, and since it leaves alcohol out of the mix, there’s no risk of further irritation. The hero ingredient used is the white jelly mushroom extract, which helps your skin retain an insane amount of moisture without a greasy feeling. After about a week of slathering this stuff on twice a day, my skin eventually returned to a more balanced state." — Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

