Editor-Tested: The 24K Gold Face Mask Instagram Loves 

Call me cynical, but whenever a photo opp-worthy beauty product goes viral on social media, I have major doubts that it will live up to all of the likes it generates on my feed. That's why when Kaprielle's 24K Gold Luxury Face Mask Kit landed in my hands, I felt morally obligated to put it to the test.

If you aren't familiar, the brand's gold leaf mask went viral this past winter for looking extremely expensive—and pretty—when you selfie yourself while wearing it for the 'gram.

Included in the kit is Kaprielle's Roses & Gold Face Serum and 40 24K Gold Sheets. The serum is packed with Moroccan rose and Egyptian rose essential oils that work to improve the appearance of scars, as well as soothe and soften skin. As for the gold? The element and mineral fights off acne and signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines.

Here's how the mask works: You start by putting a few drops of the serum into your hands to warm it up and massage it all over your face. After washing and drying your hands (make sure they're completely dry, trust), take out the gold sheets one-by-one from their protective paper packaging, and stick them onto your face as close together as you can. Let it sit for 30 minutes while you take some selfies, and then massage a few more drops of the serum onto your face until the gold is completely absorbed into your skin.

Surprisingly, the application process was simple and straightforward. Applying the gold sheets to my face reminded me of the paper mache arts-and-crafts projects I did back in elementary school, except this I was good at. The finished product looked exactly as it does on Instagram, except a bit more flaky. While my facial expression in my mask selfie looks borderline sad, I actually felt pretty freaking fancy wearing this much 24K gold at once while sitting on my couch.

While the mask was lightweight and felt like I had nothing on my face, I'm impatient so I ended up taking it off before the recommended 30 minutes was up. This is why I think that the gold color didn't completely absorb into my skin when I massaged my face with a few more drops of the serum. While the gold sheets dissolved entirely, I was left with a brown cast on my complexion. When I did wipe the residue off though, my skin was soft and glowy.

Verdict? Don't be like me and follow this mask's instructs to give your complexion the Midas touch.