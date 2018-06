Both Assistant Beauty Editor, Dianna Mazzone, and Associate Beauty Editor, Marianne Mychaskiw, swear by this treatment. First up, Dianna's take.

"I don’t break out all that often—knock on wood—but when I do, I’m prone to painful cystic bumps that form deep under the surface of my skin. I used to visit my derm for cortisone injections, but now when I feel a blemish forming, I reach for Renee Rouleau’s lactic acid-laced Anti-Cyst Treatment. It doesn’t squelch the break out entirely, but it does reduce its lifespan to a matter of days—a small miracle, considering I used to fight a single cystic bump for as long as a month," says Dianna.

Meanwhile, Marianne has this to say about the miracle treatment: "My skin thinks I’m still 15 years old, which is good in terms of anti-aging, but not so much when it comes to acne. Whenever I get those soul-destroying, under-the-skin bumps, I turn to Renee Rouleau’s Anti-Cyst treatment, which is the only thing that can completely kill them within a day or two. The secret is the lactic acid used within the formula—it penetrates at a much deeper level than your traditional salicylic or glycolic mixture, and you need something like that to successfully heal those pimples that haven’t even surfaced yet. They also work on regular breakouts, so it has quickly replaced every other spot treatment I used to keep in my medicine cabinet."