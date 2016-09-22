This Is How InStyle's Beauty Team Transitions their Skincare Routines for Fall

Erin Lukas
Sep 22, 2016 @ 9:45 am

Just like your t-shirts that are too bare for fall’s crisp temperatures, this summer’s go-to lightweight moisturizer won’t cut it either. The onset of the new season brings a whole new set of skincare problems with it. Dryness, dullness, and breakouts are some of the common skin ailments that begin to plague us by the time mid-September rolls around. With the right lineup of products as your defense, you can get through the cold weather—killer complexion intact. Our beauty team has done the guesswork for you through their own trial-and-error to find the best ways to transition your skincare routine into fall. Here, we have the products InStyle’s beauty team will be using to keep their complexions in tip-top shape throughout season.

Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask

This mask is my go-to come fall. Its Spanish clay base instantly firms, lifts, and smooths skin without causing any dryness." –Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

Julep Love Your Bare Face Hydrating Cleansing Oil

“Come autumn, I like to switch to an oil based cleanser. I find that it’s less likely to dry out my combination skin like some gels or foams might. I like Julep’s lightweight blend, it doesn’t leave my skin greasy but it leaves a bit of moisture behind so my face doesn’t feel super tight after washing.” –Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

Kenzoki Belle De Jour For A Face In Heaven White Lotus Care

“Every fall, I always add a heavier moisturizer into my routine – I’m currently using the Kenzoki Belle De Jour cream, which is perfect for layering over Sunday Riley’s U.F.O Facial Oil.” –Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Sunday Riley U.F.O Ultra-Clarifying Facial Oil

“This facial oil helps keep breakouts at a minimum thanks to salicylic acid, and even lightens old acne scars.” –Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Kate Somerville Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm

“I’m also trying desperately to get better at using eye cream, because somehow, I always seem to forget. Kate Somerville’s Goat Milk Depuffing Eye Balm is quick and easy to apply over the top of my skincare, thanks to its streamlined glue stick-esque shape.” –Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Boscia Tsubaki Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask

“I predict I’ll be doing a lot of multi-masking this fall, since—though my t-zone remains an oil slick—my forehead always gets dry during the transitional months. Cue Boscia Tsubaki Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask, which delivers major hydration by way of camellia oil and Japanese kelp.” –Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

The Magic Pads

“Since my t-zone remains oily while my forehead gets dry come fall, I’ll also be changing up my exfoliation game: The Magic Pads—soaked in glycolic and hyaluronic acids—are powerful enough to slough away dead, flaky skin but don’t leave me the least bit red.” –Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

Glossier Super Glow Serum

“Going into fall, my complexion quickly loses its summer glow. This quick-drying serum is loaded with vitamin-C and magnesium to revive dull skin and makes my complexion look just as dewy as any highlighter.” –Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

Talika Eye Therapy Patch

“Along with dull skin, my dark circles are also more prominent come fall. My solution: Talika’s reusable eye patches. These magical pads brighten, plump-up, and tighten my under eye area in just 10 minutes.” –Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask To Clear Pores

“Since I’ll be staying in a lot more in the colder weather, I’ll inevitably be upping my mask game. My breakouts are prevalent regardless of the season, so I’ll be turning to this charcoal Origins mask to zap zits and unclog pores to prevent future pimples. This is my go-to mask for acne because although it’s clay-based, it’s gentle and doesn’t dry out my skin.” –Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

