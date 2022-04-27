This Plant-Based Butter-Balm Is a Godsend for Sensitive Skin

As someone with sensitive, combination skin, with a proclivity for an oily T-zone and dryness around my brows and nostrils, finding products that don't overwhelm my skin can be a challenge. I also try new skincare products weekly, so my complexion has been known to freak out a time or two.

Thankfully, I have a few brands that I know I can always fall back on — one of which is Drunk Elephant. So, when I caught wind of the brand's new Wonderwild Miracle Butter — which is, above all else, a cleaner occlusive to alternative options — I knew I had to give it a whirl.

Touted as a natural salve that can be used for everything from dry patches on your face and body to chapped lips and other irritation, it's essentially a boujee-er, more eco-friendly version of Vaseline or Aquaphor. With that in mind, I was intrigued to find out whether or not the product was really worth the splurge. After just one week of use, the answer was clear.

Unlike Vaseline and Aquaphor, which are formulated with 100% petroleum jelly and a mix of petrolatum, lanolin, and glycerin respectively, this product is entirely plant-based, not to mention it's also vegan and cruelty-free.

Made with a nourishing combination of more than a dozen natural ingredients, including moisturizing marula butter, soothing meadowfoam oil, redness-reducing rosehip oil, anti-inflammatory shea butter, hydration-boosting cupuaçu butter, and free radical-fighting green tea oil, this creamy butter sinks into the skin in such a way that it's as if it's giving it the coziest, most healing embrace.

And to be honest, despite my longtime love of the brand, I was a bit shocked. After all, in most cases, the more plant-based ingredients a skincare product has, the more my sensitive skin freaks out. But, thanks to the very nourishing, non-irritating composition of this butter, that couldn't be further from the truth.

One of my favorite things about this already-beloved skincare product — apart from the results it delivers — is its consistency. Drunk Elephant's Wonderwild Miracle Butter is rich but lightweight, allowing it to deliver optimal healing moisture without weighing my skin down and making it look greasy AF. And that's pretty major because, as someone who recently took the deep dive into slugging with the aforementioned occlusives, I've gone to sleep one too many times with slick, semi-sticky skin.

But now, thanks to Wonderwild, I can seal in the rest of my skincare and go to sleep more comfortably, all while looking forward to dewy, radiant, hydrated skin that looks notably less red come morning. Because of that, this yellow-tubed product — which is essentially a solid form of the brand's cult-favorite Marula Oil — has earned a permanent spot in my nighttime skincare routine.