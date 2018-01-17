This Cult-Favorite Brand's New Moisturizer Is Worth the Hype 

If you're perpetually lazy and therefore almost always running late, following a 12-step skincare routine every morning that addresses all of your skin concerns is never going to happen.

Inspired by the same protein shots you drop into the smoothies you quickly whip up on rare days when you do have a spare five minutes between waking up and heading out the door, Drunk Elephant's CEO Tiffany Masterson created a moisturizer that's jam-packed with ingredients that work to restore skin's collagen while hydrating it. The protein is responsible for our complexion's firmness, elasticity, and bounciness that depletes as we age—aka this is a multitasking, anti-aging moisturizer that you'll always reach for when you only have time to apply one product.

RELATED: This Under-Eye Primer Is Your Secret to Always Looking Awake

The Protini Polypeptide Cream ($68; sephora.com) includes a healthy mix of nine peptides, plant-derived growth factors, and amino acids. This moisturizer's growth factors help promote skin cell turnover and rejuvenation without disrupting your the balance of your skin's natural growth cycle. Peptides help trick skin into thinking it's firm and full of collagen, which in turn makes your complexion almost instantly appear tighter and smoother.

VIDEO: 5 Products to Help Winterize Your Skin

While Protini is undeniably a heavy-duty moisturizer, its gel-like texture is shockingly lightweight and quickly absorbs into skin without leaving a greasy cast that will keep you from applying your makeup.

Bonus: the airtight container's pump. You get the perfect amount of product to cover your face and décolletage without having to dip your dirty fingers into a pot.