I’ve Tried All of Drunk Elephant’s Products — Here’s What Evened Out My Skin Tone the Most

Skincare brand Drunk Elephant quickly became a cult favorite after its 2012 launch, especially among millennials, due to its bright packaging and fun logo. But what keeps fans coming back for more is the products that truly work.
The brand was founded on a commitment to clean, fragrance-free beauty that capitalizes on only the best ingredients for optimal skin health. You won’t find any harmful toxins here.
After finally jumping on board with the trend, I can see what all of the hype is about. I’ve dealt with redness and uneven skin tone for as long as I can remember, and Drunk Elephant’s unique, pH-balancing formulas have given me a more even complexion and some confident, makeup-free days. Over the years, I’ve tried every single formula from Drunk Elephant’s 36-product lineup, but a select few made the most significant difference. Here are the five products I’ve championed in the fight for smooth and glowing skin.
Start your morning off right by applying this antioxidant-packed vitamin C serum. Loaded with natural ingredients like pumpkin-ferment extract and other fruit-based enzymes, this powerful serum is as brightening as it is refining. It acts as a perfect base to the rest of your daily beauty routine.
Shop now: $80; sephora.com
Time to hydrate! The B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum may sound heavy-duty, but it’s actually a very light layer of moisture that leaves your thirsty morning skin completely satiated. Its main job is to “replenish the complexion and improve the look of skin texture and tone,” which makes it the perfect product for someone struggling with uneven skin tone. When applied after the vitamin C serum, it creates my ideal morning skin cocktail.
Shop now: $48; sephora.com
“Facial oil” can be a scary phrase for those just starting out in the skincare game. But what I have found is that facial oil has transformed my blotchy skin the most — and the Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil is one of the best. According to reviews, Drunk Elephant users have found a “noticeable reduction in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, redness and blotchiness, with a marked improvement in skin’s elastic feel.” Apply nightly by rubbing between hands to warm and gently patting into the skin.
Shop now: $48; sephora.com
Formulated with a duo of AHA/BHA, the TLC Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum is another must-have. A light gel that works to smooth away dead skin cells, this serum truly transformed the appearance of my skin. In fact, 91 percent of Drunk Elephant users also reported that their skin looked more even-toned after use. Because the ingredients are so powerful, I use it a few times a week after applying facial oil. Trust me, your skin will thank you in the morning!
Shop now: $134; sephora.com
Moisturizer is the final step for me, but not just any moisturizer will do. Instead of clogging your pores and leaving you feeling greasy, the Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer revitalizes skin with a mixture of proteins and nutrients. Its proprietary ingredients include growth factors and calming agents that restore your skin to a younger and more even state. Apply as the final step in your evening routine and sleep well knowing you’re feeding your skin the nutrients it deserves!
Shop now: $68; sephora.com