8 Facial Moisturizers You Won't Believe Are from the Drugstore

Whether your usual skincare routine includes 10 steps or consists of only the basics, there's one product that everyone can agree is essential to use everyday: moisturizer.

It's true that not all moisturizers are created equal. There are formulas are just better than others at hydrating skin, and some have other benefits that also target your other complexion struggles like aging or dark spots. While the only way to find "the one" is through trial and error, you don't have to go broke to just to keep your skin moisturized.

Here, we've rounded up the best affordable drugstore facial moisturizers that skincare snobs and minimalists alike will love.

Neutrogrena Hydro Boost Gel Cream 

Just like taking your favorite shot, your skin will instantly feel the soothing effects of Neutrogena's Water Gel Cream moisturizer. The lightweight gel quickly soaks into skin, but has the same effectiveness as a rich cream thanks to hyaluronic acid, a natural substance found in the skin that's able to retain large amounts of water.   

Clean & Clear Essentials Dual Action Moisturizer 

When you have an acne-prone complexion, an oil-free formula is key for keeping your pores from clogging which can lead to unnecessary breakouts. Clean & Clear is a drugstore staple that simultaneously hydrates skin while treating and preventing blemishes. 

Simple Replenishing Rich Facial Moisturizer 

There's nothing fancy about this moisturizer—and that's why we love it. Formulated without any artificial dyes, fragrances, or chemicals, it gets the job done without irritating your skin.  

Aveeno Positively Radiant Day Lotion Face Moisturizer With SPF 50

Both beauty editors and dermatologists are fans of this lightweight moisturizer because along with a gentle, hypoallergenic formula, it has added SPF 30 protection and it's infused with light diffusing particles that boost radiance and even out skin tone. 

Olay Total Effects Whip Facial Moisturizer 

While this whipped moisturizer might look good enough to eat—we don't recommend it. Instead, massage it all over your complexion to put its nourishing formula—which also helps minimize fine lines, pores, dullness, and excess oil—to work. 

Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Brightening & Smoothing Daily Moisturizer SPF 15

Erase the reminders of past breakouts by opting for a moisturizer that also includes brightening ingredients. Along with evening out dark spots from acne, this moisturizer also adds a just-got-back-from-vacation glow to dull, winter-worn complexions.

L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Hydar-Nutrition Golden Balm 

There's nothing wrong with aging—it's a natural part of life that should be embraced. But, it's also totally ok if you're hung up on forehead wrinkles and laugh lines that are becoming more pronounced. Look for a moisturizer like L'Oreal's that's formulated for mature complexions. Calcium and 10 oils nourish dry complexions without tugging or pulling thinning skin. 

Dove DermaSeries Face Cream SPF 15

When your skin is just as sensitive as you are, finding the perfect moisturizer is a struggle, to say the least. That's where Dove's new DermaSeries cream comes in. It's specifically formulated to hydrate and give relief to very dry skin along with conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. 

