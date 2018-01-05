8 Facial Moisturizers You Won't Believe Are from the Drugstore

Whether your usual skincare routine includes 10 steps or consists of only the basics, there's one product that everyone can agree is essential to use everyday: moisturizer.

It's true that not all moisturizers are created equal. There are formulas are just better than others at hydrating skin, and some have other benefits that also target your other complexion struggles like aging or dark spots. While the only way to find "the one" is through trial and error, you don't have to go broke to just to keep your skin moisturized.

Here, we've rounded up the best affordable drugstore facial moisturizers that skincare snobs and minimalists alike will love.

