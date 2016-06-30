These Tubs Make Us Wanna Run a Bath RN

Talk about a proper view. This penthouse bathtub overlooks Manhattan and we can't imagine anything more perfect, really. This one was posted by @glamorous_estates and there's more where it came from.
This bathtub in The Plaza Hotel in New York City looks like a dream. Clearly, that pup thinks so, too.
Up on the blog to celebrate #BEINGBathMonth - 9 Ways to Create A Bathtime Oasis. "Part of the beauty of taking a bath is the ritual of creating the space for yourself to relax and unwind. How you create an external sacred bath space sets the foundation for you to tap into your internal sacred space to provide yourself with nourishment that goes beyond the surface and seeps into the soul."
Oooh! It's like you're outside, but you're really inside. Must fill our bathrooms with greenery pronto. If you want to see more, this tub appears all over @livebybeing's IG feed.
Indulge in a relaxing dip in the luxurious bathroom of the Master Suite. Twelve Picardy Place will be featured on the 5 STYLE travel guide of Edinburgh.
We love the slick, cool modernity of this black and white bathroom. And you can visit it if you stay in the master suite at Edinburgh Scotland's Twelve Picardy Place.
Happy soaking, friends!