These Tubs Make Us Wanna Run a Bath RN

Courtesy
Wendy Rose Gould
Jun 30, 2016 @ 9:30 am
We're giving you fair warning: the bathtubs you're about to see will probably give you serious bathroom envy. We hope that at the very least they inspire you to head to your own bathroom ASAP and draw yourself a bath. Hey, you totally deserve it. It's been a long week. 

Talk about a proper view. This penthouse bathtub overlooks Manhattan and we can't imagine anything more perfect, really. This one was posted by @glamorous_estates and there's more where it came from.

This bathtub in The Plaza Hotel in New York City looks like a dream. Clearly, that pup thinks so, too. 

Oooh! It's like you're outside, but you're really inside. Must fill our bathrooms with greenery pronto. If you want to see more, this tub appears all over @livebybeing's IG feed.

We love the slick, cool modernity of this black and white bathroom. And you can visit it if you stay in the master suite at Edinburgh Scotland's Twelve Picardy Place.

Happy soaking, friends!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!