Found It: A Non-Pasty Sunscreen I Can Wear All Year Round

It's time to wake up and smell the skincare roses: You should be wearing sunscreen during the winter. That might sound like an inconvenience, especially at a time in which we're mostly isolated indoors, but I promise it doesn't have to be. There are plenty of options for sunscreens that are as sheer and easy to apply as your favorite moisturizer — and I just found my perfect match.
The Dr. Loretta SPF 40 Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen is the first sunscreen I've actually enjoyed using. The brand somehow eliminated everything I can't stand about traditional SPF, from the dreaded white cast to that smell, all while producing an equally protective formula. Through it all, Dr. Loretta managed to make its SPF cruelty-free, vegan, and devoid of controversial ingredients like sulfates and parabens.
Just when I thought this sunscreen couldn't get more luxurious than its product description, I dispensed a pump for the first time and discovered something absolutely incredible: It's pink. Aesthetically pleasing as that is, I would soon learn that the color serves a legitimate purpose.
Shop now: $50; nordstrom.com and verishop.com
The SPF is full of unique anti-aging benefits thanks to a trademarked antioxidant called Lipochroman, which creates a barrier against external stressors like pollution and ultraviolet rays. It's also made with Indian ginseng extract to protect skin from blue light, plus hydrating peptides and zinc oxide to shield your complexion from UVA and UVB, the two forms of ultraviolet light that contribute to the risk for skin cancer.
Since receiving my tube of Urban Antioxidant in the mail, putting on sunscreen has become as enjoyable a task as any other step in my skincare routine. When I apply it to my face, it immediately disappears, leaving only the subtle scent of lavender behind. It's expensive, yes, but the tiniest pump is enough to cover my entire face; and to be clear, I have a massive forehead.
The Dr. Loretta SPF 40 Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen is available at Nordstrom and Verishop now. Order yourself a tube and prepare to question everything you thought you knew about SPF.