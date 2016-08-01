Dr. Jart+ Water Drop Moisturizer Is My Only Savior in 90 Degree Heat

I wish movies better illustrated summer in New York City. The sweat dripping off subway riders' faces, the hopeful anticipation of trains rushing by for a quick, somewhat (kinda???) refreshing breeze. The makeup… holding on for dear life.

Because of that, I try to keep my routine somewhat simple, or at least stick to lightweight formulas that don’t make my face feel like it’s being suffocated from product and humidity. Trust me, it's akin to the weight of an elephant sitting on your face.

Moisturizer? It better be as light and refreshing as a splash of water, which is why the Dr. Jart+ Water Drop Moisturizer ($36; birchbox.com) totally fits the bill.

I discovered it during a recent trip into Birchbox (a beauty store you can get lost in, among the hair masks, mascara, and minis, for hours at a time) and just thought the name seemed cute. Dr. Jart+ is also one of my favorite skin-care brands, so testing it out was a no-brainer.

It’s quite possibly one of the most invigorating and cooling face lotions I’ve ever applied.

The formula dispenses sort of like a light, malleable gel, but disperses out even lighter, and as the name suggests, kind of like a film of water.

It’s also cooler than most moisturizers I’ve applied, so when I wake up in the morning and my AC unit can’t beat the heat, it’s the wakeup call I need—much better than the jarring notification that comes out of my phone at 6 AM.

If only a dip in a crystal blue pool was a possibility…

Even better, this product is designed for all skin types, and I appreciate that because my skin can be dry and oily in the sweet, sweet summertime.

It’s become a regular staple in my weekender bag, and the only downside I would report is that it doesn’t have an added SPF, so you need to be sure you’re not skipping that step along the way.

I recommend picking up a bottle. Because when your beauty products can replicate the refreshing jolt of diving into a crystal cool swimming pool, you jump on it.