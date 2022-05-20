This $7 Natural Deodorant Keeps Me Stench-Free All Day Long

Trying natural deodorant for the first time is an unforgettable experience. And it can go one of two ways: you either start to smell yourself around noon or your pits miraculously smell just as fresh at 9 p.m. as they did at 9 a.m.

I fall into the latter group, thanks to Dove's 0% Aluminum Deodorant. It managed to withstand a humid New York summer day of running errands, including a mid-day workout. In addition to being aluminum-free, this deodorant doesn't include baking soda, which can cause stinging.

But before I move on, it's important to note the difference between antiperspirant and deodorant. Antiperspirants essentially clog pores to block the flow of sweat (aluminum is the only FDA-approved ingredient to do so), whereas deodorants neutralize or mask the smell of body odor.

Aside from BO protection, the formula does include moisturizing ingredients found in skincare, such as like glycerin, to soothe and soften skin. Out of the eight available scent options, my favorite is Cucumber & Green Tea because it's subtle and fresh.

While you will still sweat when wearing this Dove natural deodorant, you won't stink. I'll confirm that I could feel beads of sweat going down my armpits mid-workout, but I definitely couldn't smell said sweat. I've also had days where I apply it once in the morning and don't notice that dreaded mid-day stench. I also like that this formula isn't oil-based like many natural formulas because it doesn't leave oil stains on the underarms of my clothing.

One of the major reasons people want to start using natural deodorant is the myth that antiperspirants can potentially lead to breast cancer. While the National Cancer Institute says there's little scientific evidence that using aluminum antiperspirant will increase the risk of breast cancer, if you want to err on the side of caution, this Dove deodorant is worth the switch.

Better yet, while many natural deodorants options out there are more expensive than antiperspirants, this one is only $7 at your local drugstore.