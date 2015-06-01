Does Wearing Makeup Cause Acne?

YouTuber and acne expert Cassandra Bankson is giving you the low-down on what causes acne and what you can do to prevent it.

Makeup and acne, they're like magnets. If you have one (acne), you likely need the other (makeup), but, on the other hand, if you use one (makeup) it may cause the other (acne). What gives?!

For those of you who wear makeup without getting acne this is not a problem…but then there's the rest of us! Makeup varies tremendously between brands in terms of quality and ingredients, and technically speaking, makeup does not cause acne. Some people get acne without ever wearing a stitch of makeup, and others who wear makeup all the time may never get a pimple.

That being said, makeup can definitely aggravate acne or make acne worse. Sometimes this is the result of makeup wearers not realizing that they are sensitive or allergic to certain ingredients. Other times, it may be that they're forgetting to take their makeup off after a day of wear, therefore clogging up or blocking pores. And while most people cleanse their face daily, they may unknowingly fail at completely removing their makeup. But, let's be clear: It's not the makeup alone that causes acne. These issues associated with makeup have the potential to worsen, aggravate, or even trigger acne in some people.

When dealing with an acne flare up that may have been triggered by a slight allergic reaction, it's important to be aware of the ingredients in your cosmetics and make note of how your skin reacts with each application. Additionally, if you have acne-prone skin, it's a good idea to remove your makeup thoroughly and completely at the soonest chance you get—you may not want to wait until you're getting ready for bed if you are already in for the night. And while acne is caused by a multitude of factors, it's pretty easy to figure out if makeup is a factor for you: . Try going makeup free for a day to see if your skin settles down or testing other varieties of makeup with different types of ingredients so you truly know the cause.

Even if your acne was aggravated or instigated by your makeup you don't need to give up cosmetics. Not wearing makeup is generally out of the question for most people with acne. The next time you're out shopping for makeup, ask for a slew of samples to try at home. Just be sure to snap a pic of the ingredients so if you do have any redness or acne that flares up, you'll be able to narrow down what in particular caused it.

