This Japanese Beauty Brand Has Become So Popular, One of Its Products Sells Every Three Seconds

Japanese beauty has created quite the name for itself over the last few years — just look at skincare brands like Tatcha and SK-II, two companies whose products have gone viral and made their way to thousands of beauty fanatics’ vanities. That’s why it’s no surprise that one of Japan’s best-selling skincare and cosmetics companies, DHC, has also become insanely popular worldwide. While the beauty brand has actually been around since the ‘80s, the skincare world only truly discovered the amazing benefits and results of its most popular products just a few years ago.

Some of DHC’s products, like its ultra-moisturizing Lip Cream and high-quality Deep Cleansing Oil have a serious cult following. Case in point: According to DHC’s vice president of marketing, Monica Pluemer, a tube of the lip balm sells every three seconds worldwide, while a bottle of the cleansing oil sells every 10 seconds. The cleansing oil made its way around the internet in 2017 for its crazy makeup dissolving powers — and it became so popular, that it’s now the number one best-selling makeup remover on Amazon. It has over 1,800 five-star reviews, many from skincare gurus who are obsessed with its organic olive oil formula. DHC’s lip balm is similarly made with olive oil and vitamin E, like its cleanser, and tons of customers swear by it as a healing treatment for dry, cracked lips.

The J-beauty brand has a super pretty and organized storefront on Amazon that’s filled with with tons of skincare, hair and body products, and makeup. It only takes a quick skim through the brand’s items to see how highly-rated they are by Amazon shoppers. DHC’s skincare selection tackles all kinds of concerns, including aging (we recommend the Astaxanthin Collagen All-in-One Gel), dry skin, oily skin, and combination skin. Below, we rounded up some of their most popular products that you’ll want to add to your beauty stash ASAP. Plus, if you aren’t ready to take the plunge, the brand has several mini-sets available for purchase — starting at just $15 — that include the Deep Cleansing Oil, Lip Cream, and other travel-sized goodies.

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

DHC Lip Cream (2-Pack)

DHC Eyelash Tonic

DHC Velvet Skin Coat

DHC Mascara Perfect Pro Double Protection

