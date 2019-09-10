The Japanese Oil Cleanser That Sells Every 10 Seconds Is Half Off Today

Image zoom dhcskincare/Instagram

Certain Japanese beauty products have been popular for so long that it can be easy to forget about them in the flurry of viral news about crazy celebrity treatments and new products trying to capitalize on the latest buzzy ingredients. Customer favorites that stand the test of time, however, remind us that you don’t need products with luxury price tags and high-end brand names to get the most effective, trusted skincare out there. And this is the case with Japanese beauty brand DHC’s Deep Cleansing Oil, an olive-oil cleanser that has amassed an international cult following since first circulating the internet in 2017.

Monica Pluemer, the brand’s vice president of marketing, told InStyle in a previous interview that a bottle of the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil sells every 10 seconds worldwide. If you haven’t yet heard of the cleanser, you should know that it’s basically worshipped by customers for its makeup-dissolving powers and consistently ranks among the top five best-selling makeup removers on Amazon, with an impressive 2,000 five-star reviews — thousands more than the other products on the best sellers list.

Beauty Mecca Ulta has decided to bless loyal skincare enthusiasts with a Daily Beauty Steal that literally everybody should take advantage of — no matter your skin type. For today only, customers can shop the Deep Cleansing Oil for a whopping 50 percent off, bringing the price down to just $14. For the same price as a regular drugstore cleanser, you can now get the acclaimed Japanese skincare product and see for yourself how easy it becomes to get dirt and grime off your skin (the oil cleanser even dissolves waterproof mascara like it’s no big deal). Use the cleanser — which also features rosemary leaf oil and vitamin E to keep skin soft, soothed, and refreshed — as the first step in a double cleanse or on its own before the rest of your skincare routine.

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale is running now through September 21, and each day brings a new 50-percent-off markdown on highly-coveted makeup and skincare essentials. Today, in addition to the oil cleanser, you can also shop Dr. Brandt’s under-eye smoothing and brightening Needles No More No More Baggage cream for half off and two eye shadow palettes from Two Faced for 50 percent less. Check back each day to make sure you don’t miss the opportunity to upgrade your bathroom cabinets with beauty staples like these.