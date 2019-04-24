This Japanese Collagen Gel Contains an Ingredient That's 6,000 Times Stronger Than Vitamin C

Image zoom dhcskincare/Instagram

This collagen gel is about to give vitamin C serums everywhere a run for their money.

From the Japanese beauty brand that’s gotten so popular one of its products sells every three seconds, DHC’s Astaxanthin Collagen All-in-One Gel ($49; amazon.com) is a multitasking face cream that tones, hydrates, and brightens skin while minimizing wrinkles and fine lines. The lightweight, fast-absorbing formula is made with astaxanthin (pronounced “asta-ZAN-thin”) — a naturally occurring antioxidant found in some algae. Studies show that the substance is much more powerful than vitamin C, according to dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD.

“Astaxanthin has been shown to protect the skin against UV damage, calm inflammation in the skin in eczema, and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in aging skin,” Zeichner tells InStyle.

Similar to vitamin C, astaxanthin is great for skin brightening and improving your skin’s texture — it’s just 6,000 times more potent. So, what does that mean fo your skin? Basically, if you’ve “hit a plateau” in your skincare and your go-to vitamin C serum just isn’t giving you the results you wanted to see, “you can consider a switch to an astaxanthin product to see if it gives better results,” says Zeichner.

DCH’s peach-colored gel is also made with hyaluronic acid, a moisturizing and smoothing agent, plus collagen to keep skin firm and supple. Amazon shoppers are impressed with the fast results of the gel, claiming to see dramatic differences after a few weeks.

“I've been using this cream for about five weeks and it's the best product I've ever used! It's not at all greasy and is absorbed within a short period of time. My face is firmer, tighter, the wrinkles have diminished dramatically, and my skin almost glows with health,” wrote one customer. “I'll continue to use this and stop wasting my money on all those other products that ended up being a disappointment. You'll love it too!”

Another reviewer said the Astaxanthin Collagen All-in-One Gel gave her the “dewy, moist skin” she hasn’t experienced in a long time. “My skin is terribly dry and I no longer naturally produce sebum like I did in my 20s. This cream goes on somewhat heavy and I put it on right before bed. I wake up with dewy, moist skin which is something I haven’t experienced in a long time. I love the technology that DHC is always striving to invent and produce,” she wrote.

If you’ve been looking for a quick glow up, this collagen-infused gel just might do the trick.