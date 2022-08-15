Shoppers in Their 50s Credit This $11 Face Oil for "Buttery," Wrinkle-Free Skin

Even in desert weather.

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.

She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.

Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.

She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shoppers in Their 50s Credit This Face Oil With Keeping Them Wrinkle-Free
Photo: Getty Images

There are few beauty products as essential to my life as just plain jojoba oil, and I've been using Desert Essence's for over 10 years now. Between its reliable quality and the wonders its shampoo has worked for my hair, I trust the brand entirely — and going by the demand for its Restorative Face Oil, so do other shoppers.

Said jojoba oil is one of the key ingredients in the gold and purple vial, along with evening primrose, marula, argan, geranium, orange, and palmarosa oil. Jojoba oil is in many a product these days thanks to its profile: The wax ester contains a range of fatty acids, antioxidants and triglycerides, and is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. It's not heavy, and readily absorbs for a pretty sheen on your skin and hair.

Similarly, marula oil contains vitamin C along with the chemical epicatechin, so you're getting a hefty dose of antioxidants. And as dermatologist Sheila Farhang, MD, previously told Byrdie, evening primrose oil's anti-inflammatory properties make it great for eczema. Per one shopper in their 70s, a few drops of the oil's combination leaves their wrinkles "supple" even in desert weather — and as a 57-year-old added, using it for years has kept their skin smooth.

Desert Essence Restorative Face Oil
Courtesy

Shop now: $11—15; amazon.com and iherb.com

The praise was confirmed by one more fan over 50, who said they appreciated how the formula softened their face and neck without feeling greasy. As a last user wrote, keeping the bottle around especially came in handy after they incurred a chemical burn; it walked back the damage, and lended their skin a "beautiful glow" and "texture like butter." They conclude by saying they're a lifer for it — a sentiment I can relate to.

If you'd like to try Desert Essence's Restorative Face Oil, get it for $15 at Amazon or $11 at iHerb.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Sukin Eye Serum
Caitriona Balfe's Go-To Skincare Brand Has a Cruelty-Free, Under-$20 Solution to Wrinkles
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $13 Mask Makes Their Hair Look a Decade Younger
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $13 Mask Makes Their Hair Look a Decade Younger
Shoppers Say This Soothing Cream "Drastically Reduces" Sunburns and Peeling Skin
Shoppers Say This Soothing Cream "Drastically Reduces" Sunburn and Peeling Skin
This Drugstore Face Oil Leaves Crow's Feet "Almost Completely Gone," According to Fans
This $19 Drugstore Face Oil Leaves Crow's Feet "Almost Completely Gone," According to Fans
Pura D'or Vitamin E Oil Post-PD Sale
The Face Oil Shoppers Rely on for "Glowing and More Youthful" Skin Is Still on Sale for $15 at Amazon
This Face Oil Softens 60-Year-Olds' "Pretty Deep Wrinkles"
This Face Oil Softens 60-Year-Olds' "Pretty Deep Wrinkles" So Well, People Ask If They Get Injections
The 67% Discount on This Beloved Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Is Outrageous
The 67% Discount on This Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Beloved by 50-Year-Old Shoppers Is Outrageous
Reviewers Say This $9, Organic Face Oil Leaves Their Skin "Soft, Supple, and Youthful"
Reviewers Say This $9 Organic Face Oil Leaves Their Skin "Soft, Supple, and Youthful"
Epicuren Celeb Skincare Sale
Prime Day Is Over, but the Beauty Brand Beloved by Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and Kim Kardashian Is Still on Sale
Prime Day Facial Moisturizer
Out of Thousands of Prime Day Beauty Deals, These Are the Anti-Aging Skincare Finds You Won't Want to Miss
Black woman applying face oil
What to Know About Using Rosehip Oil, One of the Internet's Most Popular Skincare Ingredients
Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin
The Best Moisturizers to Deliver Hydration to Dry, Parched Skin
Roundup of Early Beauty Deals
The 7 Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now for Up to 66% Off
Best Cellulite Creams
These 8 Cellulite Creams Are Ideal for Smooth, Soft Skin
This Clean Beauty Brand Counts Tons of Celebrity Fans — and Its Entire Site Is on Sale
This Clean Beauty Brand Counts Tons of Celebrity Fans — and Its Entire Site Is on Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Agree, This On-Sale Skincare Brand Is the Key to Good Skin
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say This Brooke Shields-Approved Brand Is a Game-Changer for "Old" Skin