Beauty Skincare Shoppers in Their 50s Credit This $11 Face Oil for "Buttery," Wrinkle-Free Skin Even in desert weather. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 15, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images There are few beauty products as essential to my life as just plain jojoba oil, and I've been using Desert Essence's for over 10 years now. Between its reliable quality and the wonders its shampoo has worked for my hair, I trust the brand entirely — and going by the demand for its Restorative Face Oil, so do other shoppers. Said jojoba oil is one of the key ingredients in the gold and purple vial, along with evening primrose, marula, argan, geranium, orange, and palmarosa oil. Jojoba oil is in many a product these days thanks to its profile: The wax ester contains a range of fatty acids, antioxidants and triglycerides, and is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. It's not heavy, and readily absorbs for a pretty sheen on your skin and hair. Similarly, marula oil contains vitamin C along with the chemical epicatechin, so you're getting a hefty dose of antioxidants. And as dermatologist Sheila Farhang, MD, previously told Byrdie, evening primrose oil's anti-inflammatory properties make it great for eczema. Per one shopper in their 70s, a few drops of the oil's combination leaves their wrinkles "supple" even in desert weather — and as a 57-year-old added, using it for years has kept their skin smooth. Courtesy Shop now: $11—15; amazon.com and iherb.com The praise was confirmed by one more fan over 50, who said they appreciated how the formula softened their face and neck without feeling greasy. As a last user wrote, keeping the bottle around especially came in handy after they incurred a chemical burn; it walked back the damage, and lended their skin a "beautiful glow" and "texture like butter." They conclude by saying they're a lifer for it — a sentiment I can relate to. If you'd like to try Desert Essence's Restorative Face Oil, get it for $15 at Amazon or $11 at iHerb. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit