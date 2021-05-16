This Upper Lip Treatment Eliminates Fine Lines and Makes Lipstick Stay Where It Belongs
Fine lines and loss of elasticity around the mouth are natural occurrences with age, and things like sun damage, smoking, and weight fluctuation can all play a role in their arrival. While there is no magic treatment to make these concerns completely disappear, many people have seen a monumental difference by using Dermelect's Smooth Upper Lip Professional Perioral Anti-Aging Treatment.
The wrinkle-smoothing treatment contains concentrated ingredients that instantly soften age lines around the mouth and prevents future ones from forming. Multi-peptides, hyaluronic acid, collagen, and retinol fill in vertical lines, laugh lines, and upper lip lines, while arbutin, a natural brightening antioxidant, lightens shadowy discoloration and dark spots. The brand recommends applying the treatment on areas of concern twice a day for the best results.
Shop now: $45; dermelect.com
Shoppers have been flying through tubes of the treatment for years, relying on its formula to keep the skin around their mouth looking youthful and smooth. One reviewer even uses it around their eyes and between their brows to keep crow's feet and forehead wrinkles at bay, while another said that after a year of consistent applications, their fine lines are "practically non-existent." Users across generations, from their 40s to their 70s, have implemented the treatment into their daily routine.
"I have been using this product for many years and wouldn't be without it," wrote one shopper. "Not only am I aging, but I'm a former smoker and I'm convinced that this lip treatment has lessened the smokers lines and kept age lines from being as bad as they could be. I use it twice a day, morning and night."
"At age 75, lines began to appear above my upper lip," said another. "The results were quicker than expected with no side effects, and lines are no longer noticeable. This product has worked very well for me, and I can recommend it without reservation."
If your regular serums and creams aren't doing the job with fine lines around the mouth, it's time to turn to Dermelect's Smooth Upper Lip Professional Perioral Anti-Aging Treatment.