This Retinol Cream Lifts Sagging Arms, Butts, Thighs, and Love Handles Almost Instantly

Isn't it comical how we adopt 15-step facial regimens with ease, but continually neglect the skin on the rest of our body? Showing care to all of our skin is essential for delaying the arrival of thinning, crepiness, and sun damage on areas such as the arms, legs, and stomach. With that being said, if you're past the point of prevention and have begun to see these concerns appear in places you thought not possible, it's not too late to expand your regimen.