The Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin, According to 5 Dermatologists

Is your skin is like you and tends to overreact to everything you slather on it? When every moisturizer your friends rave about leaves your skin feeling just as tender as you do after scrolling through the puppy hashtag on Instagram, it’s time to turn to gentler formulas.

If you have a sensitive skin type, look for lightweight moisturizers that are free of artificial or synthetic fragrances which are common skin irritants that exacerbate redness and burning. Since no one knows the crème de la crème of skincare products quite like dermatologists, we turned to the experts to find out their favorite moisturizers for keeping sensitive skin hydrated and calm.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Keep scrolling for the best moisturizers to use on sensitive skin, according to five top dermatologists.

VIDEO: 5 Skin Treatments That Dermatologists Say Are a Waste of Money