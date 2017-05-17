The Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin, According to 5 Dermatologists

Matteo ValleGetty
Erin Lukas
May 17, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Is your skin is like you and tends to overreact to everything you slather on it? When every moisturizer your friends rave about leaves your skin feeling just as tender as you do after scrolling through the puppy hashtag on Instagram, it’s time to turn to gentler formulas.

If you have a sensitive skin type, look for lightweight moisturizers that are free of artificial or synthetic fragrances which are common skin irritants that exacerbate redness and burning. Since no one knows the crème de la crème of skincare products quite like dermatologists, we turned to the experts to find out their favorite moisturizers for keeping sensitive skin hydrated and calm.

Keep scrolling for the best moisturizers to use on sensitive skin, according to five top dermatologists.

VIDEO: 5 Skin Treatments That Dermatologists Say Are a Waste of Money

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Vaseline intensive care advanced repair unscented lotion

“This product is enriched with triple purified white petrolatum which provides a protective seal over the skin, preventing loss of hydration and allowing the skin to repair itself. It carries the feel of the national eczema association and is appropriate even in people with the most sensitive and dry skin. In a lotion formulation, it can easily be applied to large surface areas and rubs in without leaving you with a greasy feeling.” –Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research, Department of Dermatology at The Mount Sinai Hospital

Vaseline $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

SkinMedica Replenish Hydrating Cream

Dr. Jeanine Downie of Image Dermatology likes SkinMedica’s Replenishing Hydrating Cream because it hydrates the skin really well without any preservatives. Even if your skin is extremely sensitive, you won’t experience any irritation.

SkinMedica $66 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Cerave Facial Moistuizing Lotion

“I like Cerave which is great for all skin types and especially good for patients who suffer from sensitive skin or even Eczema. It contains ceramides which are found in healthy skin and serve as the ‘mortar’ which holds our skin cells together.” –Dr. Elizabeth Hale, co-founder of CompleteSkinMD and Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology at NYU Langone Medical Center

Cera Ve $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Avene Antirougeurs Fort Relief Concentrate

If you have sensitive skin and suffer from rosacea, Dr. Palm says this moisturizer is great for people  trying to obtain better control of facial redness while moisturizing. “The French thermal spring water contained in the Avene line has been known to have calming and anti-inflammatory properties for the skin. Shea butter helps to moisturizer and the botanical ingredient ruscus extract (from a shrub) helps with swelling.” –Dr. Melanie Palm, director, Art of Skin MD.

Avene $49 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream 

For extremely sensitive skin, Dr. Tanzi recommends Vanicream lotion or cream. “This is a dermatologist-created line made specifically for people with skin sensitivities.” –Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, founder & director of Capital Laser & Skin Care and associate clinical professor, department of dermatology at the George Washington University Medical Center

Vanicream $14 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!