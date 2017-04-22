Facial Sunscreens Dermatologists Swear By

Courtesy 2); Time Inc. Digital Studio (2)
Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 22, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

You’ve probably been told that wearing SPF is a non-negotiable beauty rule, but that doesn’t help you find the right product to put on your face. It’s first (and most important) line of business is protecting your skin from cancer-causing UV rays, but it’s also vital for combatting signs of premature aging. Two biggies, right? To help you find all-star formulas you can count on all year long, we reached out to top dermatologists to find out the facial sunscreens they recommend and swear by. Scroll through for all the shopping details.

VIDEO: The Best Moisturizers for Year-Round Dry Skin

1 of 7 Courtesy

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Face Lotion Sunscreen SPF 50

"This sunscreen is light, oil free, and does not cause breakouts. With a smooth consistency, it does not weigh down my skin, rubs in all the way, and gives high quality protection with only zinc oxide as its UV blocking ingredient," says dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in the Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. 

Neutrogena $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

EltaMD UV Elements Broad Spectrum SPF 44

"Dermatologists absolutely love this line. Not only does it supply a purely physical and tinted sunblock with 10% micronized zinc oxide and 5.5% titanium dioxide, but it contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin, and the power of the antioxidants such as vitamin E to combat free radical production and environmental harm from skin’s daily exposure to the elements. It is my weekend go-to sunscreen because it acts perfectly as a tinted SPF moisturizer with protection not only against UV (zinc, titanium), but against infrared and visible light exposure (antioxidants). I use it religiously on the weekends during my hikes and cycling routes," says Dr. Melanie Palm, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon and director of Art of Skin MD.

EltaMD $33 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Wexler SKIN BRIGHTENING DAILY MOISTURIZER With Sunscreen SPF 28

"It has a perfect blend of peptides, viamint C, and arbutin. It double duties, so layering is not necessary. It rejuvenates and protects while providing luminous skin tone," says dermatologist Dr. Francesca Fusco

Wexler $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

"I like it because it is fragrance free, formulated to be non-comedogenic and sensitive to skin types prone to acne breakouts. It contains lactic acid and niacinamide to refine skin texture and pigmentation and diminish the appearance and clogging of pores, and it dries matte. At the same time, the hyaluronic acid leaves the skin hydrated and silky. It is formulated with 9% zinc oxide, 7.5% octinoxate, and antioxidants, which help stabilize the formula in the sun to protect against free radicals that create damage associated with UV and infrared radiation. My patients love this product as well as I do for its non-greasy formula that works with makeup and doesn't feel like sunscreen," says dermatologist Dr. Patricia Wexler

EltaMD $33 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ 

"My wife is an avid surfer, so I'm very familiar with the importance of providing strong sun protection that can hold up during strenuous activity. With that in mind, my favorite choice is Shiseido's Ultimate Sun Protection Cream Wetforce. It has an SPF of 50, and remains durable in the water. Shiseido's entire sunscreen line is known for going on smoothly and not feeling tacky on the skin—so that's a big plus, as well," says dermatologist Dr. Kenneth Howe

Shiseido $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Colorescience Sunforgettable Loose Mineral Sunscreen Brush Broad Spectrum SPF 50

"This mineral-based sunscreen powder brush is great on-the-go or as a re-application method throughout the day if makeup has already been applied to the face. I have one in the glove compartment of my vehicle, one in my purse, and one in my workout bag. It is handy for re-application on the face, or hands, neck, and chest without creating a mess..." says Dr. Melanie Palm. 

Colorescience $64 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Eryfotona Actinica Ultralight Emulsion SPF 50+

"Eryfotona Actinica Ultralight Emulsion SPF 50+ is a novel sun protection product that helps prevent actinic damage and boosts your skin’s health. 11% zinc oxide offers high UVA and UVB sun protection with a sun protection factor of 50+. This ultra-lightweight emulsion can be applied without a greasy or tacky feel. It spreads easily and absorbs quickly. Minutes after application the emulsion is invisible," says dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman.

ISDIN $50 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!