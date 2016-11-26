The Winter Skincare Products You Should Use, According to 5 Dermatologists

We have a love-hate relationship with winter. While we don’t miss sweating it out in the mid-August humidity, we’re not fans of season’s dry air and its vacuum-like winds that suck all the moisture out of our complexions. However, dull, sad winter skin can be avoided by simply swapping out some of the key products in your skincare regime for formulas that will hold up against the seasonal elements and treat the effects they have on our complexions. Don’t know where to start? Us either. In the name of keeping our skin soft and smooth all season long, we turned to five dermatologists to find out what skincare products you should use this winter.

Dr. Y Secrets Star-Powered PM Serum

“A time of healing and hibernation, winter is the best time to go deeper into skin maintenance and repair. My favorite skincare product that helps treat the skin during harsh winter weather is my Star-Powered PM Serum, retinol in a super-moisturizing base. Adding retinol to your daily beauty ritual will help even skin tone from any hyperpigmentation and brown spots accumulated from the summer sun, increase cell turnover, treat fine lines, and stimulate collagen production.” –Dr. Yelena Yeretsky, N.Y.C.-based cosmetic dermatologist

AmorePacific Future Response Age Defense Dual Eye Cream

“The sensitive area around the eyes is one of the most challenging to keep looking young and refreshed. Lacking the fatty, nutrient-rich under-layer found on the rest of the face, this area can often be left looking discolored, dry, swollen, and even flaky. Dry, windy, cold winter conditions only add to this problem area, making the holiday season seem more like a holiday nightmare. For optimum eye care and protection, I suggest using a day and night cream combination like the Amore Pacific Future Response Age Defense Dual Eye Cream set. This moister-rich duo protects against sun and heat damage during the day with SPF 25, and promotes natural collagen production and skin turnover at night. A day and night eye cream regime like this will leave eye areas youthful, refreshed, and most importantly, protected.” –Dr. Jeannette Graf, Great Neck, N.Y.-based dermatologist

Aveeno Skin Relief Moisture Repair Cream

“Dry, cracked winter skin leads to loss of hydration and susceptibility to environmental irritation. To combat this, look for a moisturizer with ingredients like ceramides, which are natural fats that replace those lost from the outer skin layer.  In addition, colloidal oatmeal helps coat, soothe and protect dry skin to improve hydration.” –Dr. Joshua Zeichner, N.Y.C.-based dermatologist

SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2   

“I like this cream because it has a pleasant smell—important when you will be breathing it in under a scarf. Also, it’s smoothing and hydrating without being too thick or greasy.  No one likes to feel greasy under several layers of clothes!” –Dr. S. Manjula Jegasothy, Miami-based dermatologist

Burt’s Bees Res-Q Outdoor Lip Balm Stick with SPF 15

“Because our lips lack oil producing glands, they are always more susceptible to drying out. This problem becomes more apparent during harsh winter months when our lips are exposed to extreme conditions such as wind, cold, sun and dry air. Burt’s Bees Res-Q Outdoor Lip Balm with SPF 15 offers a perfect mix of soothing moister and broad spectrum SPF to guard against harsh winter elements while at the same time reviving that smooth, soft lip that is desired all year round.  For lips that are more damaged and in need of some serious restoration I would recommend Burt’s Bees Medicated Lip Balm which uses 100% natural ingredients to cool and sooth painful sores and other irritants.” –Dr.Jeannette Graf, Great Neck, N.Y.-based dermatologist

Excipial Daily Protection Hand Cream

“Frequent hand washing during the winter time may prevent the spread of germs, but it takes its toll on your skin barrier. The latest technology in hand cream is to provide glove-like protection, where the cream forms a protective seal around the hands to prevent damage during the day.” –Dr. Joshua Zeichner, N.Y.C.-based dermatologist

Honest Company Organic Body Oil

“This body oil is Helianthus annuus (sunflower seed oil)-based, which has been found in studies to be both anti-inflammatory and to be very good at reducing water loss though (better than coconut oil in this respect!).” –Dr. Cybele Fishman, N.Y.C.-based dermatologist

