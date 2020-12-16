Ulta Shoppers Swear This Vitamin C Serum Makes Them Look 10 Years Younger

If you’re dealing with a multitude of skin concerns, incorporating vitamin C into your regimen may be the solution. The powerful ingredient has the potential to smooth fine lines, brighten dull skin, minimize acne marks, and fade dark spots when applied topically. For the best results,you’ll want to find a highly potent vitamin C serum — and this one from Dermadoctor has tons of Ulta shoppers hooked.
The lightweight, hypoallergenic formula features a highly concentrated source of vitamin C, alongside restorative and stabilizing additives such as vitamin E and ferulic acid. All three work in tandem to protect the complexion from free radicals on a daily basis, smooth over bumpy texture, and firm sagging skin after a loss of elasticity.
Each bottle is free of synthetic fragrances, dyes, and oils, and can be applied on sensitive skin types without fear of long-term irritation occurring. Reviewers say it works wonders on both acne-prone and dry skin types, and has even caused them to drop serums they’ve been using for years in favor of this one.
Shop now: $48 (originally $95); ulta.com
“I have used this product for three years,” wrote one shopper. “I wasn't that great at taking care of my skin in my youth, and the sun-worshiping ‘80s took their toll. I now get compliments on my skin and people think I'm 10+ years younger than I am! The proof is in the SERUM!”
Since the serum features a high concentration of vitamin C, shoppers recommend working it into your routine slowly. Once you’re past the initial adjustment period, many say the serum has the capability to remedy a hoard of skin problems, including dullness, acne marks, wrinkles, and dark spots. What’s more, it sinks into the skin without leaving a greasy residue and sits nicely under makeup.
“This product is amazing! It's my secret ingredient,” wrote another reviewer. “I've been using it for about three months now and the texture of my skin has totally changed. The price tag is a little high, but a little goes a long way. Don't sleep on this product! After purchasing [it], I bought several other items from this line and I've not been disappointed with any of them.”
While the serum normally costs $95, you can snag a bottle (or a few) at Ulta for half price right now. Deals like this don’t last forever, so we’d advise moving fast.