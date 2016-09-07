You NEED to See Demi Lovato's New Tattoo

Demi loves her some ink.

Kelly Bryant
Kelly Bryant
Sep 07, 2016

Demi Lovato may be one of the tattoo industry's biggest celebrity customers. The singer just went under the needle again for some gorgeous new ink that sends an incredibly powerful message.

#theddlovato #demi #demilovato #lovato #snapchat

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovatosnapchats) on

Lovato visited Hollywood fave Bang Vang to get a new wrist tat that proves just how the Confident singer lives up to her song title's name, Snapchatting while she gets ink on her wrist that says "Stay." Before you get any ideas that she's making a plea to bring back ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, her other wrist says "Strong."

#theddlovato #demi #demilovato #lovato #snapchat

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovatosnapchats) on

It's the perfect message for a woman who's working on maintaining the positive vibes and an uplifting message in her life.

#theddlovato #demi #demilovato #lovato #snapchat

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovatosnapchats) on

Keep on slayin, sister.

