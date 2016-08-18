Just Smelling This Cleanser Will Make You Happy

Washing my face is honestly is my favorite thing to do in skin care, which is why I do so religiously morning and night, double cleanse both times. I love the ritual of it all. More so, I love knowing that once I cleanse my face of sweat or dirt and makeup, I am treating my skin with divine goodness that is going to keep my skin looking good now and beyond. You get one face, you best take care of it. A few weeks back, I managed to get my hands on a cleanser that's in super high demand—the de Mamiel Pure Calm Cleansing Day Dew—and boy oh boy, did this live up to my heightened expectations. For more on why it is so di-vine, read on:

What It's Called:

de Mamiel Pure Calm Cleansing Day Dew

How Much it Will Set You Back:

A new dress from Zara or.... $88; net-a-porter.com

What Makes It Special:

This cleanser is a super light oil, and it makes for a lovely second cleanse. It has blue tansy, so it's incredibly gentle and calming. Other yummy things include blackcurrent seed and sunflower oil, ferulic and linoleic acid, chamomile, cypress, grapefruit, lavender, and geranium, all blended together to deliver antioxidants to your skin in the most effective way possible. Aside from having amazing benefits for your skin, I have found that its smell starts my morning and ends my day with a calmness. That sounds trite, but the experiential element of the aromatherapy makes this product so worth while. It's like a subliminal cue to be present and drop into your body again and out of your mental space.

Who’s It For?

If you are stressed out or want to add a bit of luxury to your daily routine.

When to Use It:

Daily as a second cleanse, in the AM and PM.

What It Feels Like:

Silky and smooth and not at all heavy. When you add water, it turns into a light milk. I like to use a cloth to remove, but it is beautiful as an emollient.

What It Smells Like:

Oh, heaven. Not heavily floral or cloyingly sweet. It is just the perfect scent in a cleanser.