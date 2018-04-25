6 Products I Trust to Fight Sun Damage

Courtesy
Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 25, 2018

Every summer of my childhood, I was thoroughly warned not to underestimate the power of the ocean, but honestly, I wish more stress was put on the strength of the sun. I love me some vitamin D, but the force of the sun's rays has the potential to show up on your face in the form of wrinkles and dark spots caused by an overproduction of melanin in the skin. Oh, and both of these things don't disappear when the season comes to a close—they stick around for good. 

Dark spots particularly worry me, so I’m always aggressively applying UVA/UVB-blocking sunscreen and incorporating brightening, color-correcting, and skin tone-evening products to my routine. I haven’t seen too many permanent spots pop up, and I obviously want to keep it that way. That's why I rely on the list of six products below to keep my complexion healthy and in the clear. 

Clinique Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector & Optimizer

This product's dual chamber features two different formulas that work together to even out skin tone. On one side, you'll find a dark spot-fading serum, while the other is filled with a soothing serum to address irritation that could cause even more spots to form. As you press down on the dispenser, the formulas mix to prevent and repair at the same time. 

DR. DENNIS GROSS SKINCARE Ferulic Acid + Retinol Brightening Solution

This bottle is an anti-aging miracle worker. The licorice root extract brightens your skin tone, while the antioxidant-rich ferulic acid works to strengthen your skin so it's not as easily damaged by the sun's rays. And the retinol tackles fine lines and wrinkles by speeding up cellular renewal.

Neutrogena Naturals Multi-Vitamin Nourishing Face Moisturizer

Consider this the easiest way to work a skin-brightening product into your routine. This daily moisturizer is infused with natural skin-brightening properties and a physical SPF 25 to protect your skin from the sun. 

KARUNA Brightening+ Face Mask

This sheet mask is soaked with exfoliating salicylic acid and brightening plant extracts to leave your skin brighter, softer, and smoother in just 20 minutes.

Yes to Grapefruit Daily Facial Scrub

Yes To's entire Grapefruit line is dedicated to evening out skin. Turns out, the fruit is pretty decent at tackling dark spots. This daily scrub gently sloughs off dead skin cells, making discoloration less noticeable. 

SkinCeuticals Discoloration Defense

SkinCeuticals' serum utilizes multiple ingredients known for evening out skin tone. Out of a 50-person survey over the course of 12 weeks, 60 percent of the group noted some sort of improvement in the appearance of their dark spots. Three to five drops is all you need, followed by moisturizer and, of course, SPF.

