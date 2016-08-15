Beauty Writer Searches for the Ultimate Cure to Puffy Eyes, We All Rejoice 

Some beauty decisions are about vanity and some are about practicality. And as you probs already figured out, some land in both of those categories. Using three different highlighters (not sorry)—vanity. Cutting my nails short so I can put in contacts without scratching a cornea—practicality. Puffy eyes? Well, fixing that issue is about looking good and feeling good.

I'd like to be able to see properly, but I'd also like to be able to hide the evidence of my weekend sodium intake (regardless of what anyone else tells you, there are real ramifications to all you can eat sushi). For some reason, I seem to suffer disproportionately from puffy eyes. And because of that, I have been experimenting with every product and DIY home remedy under the sun. So here I am, ready to share my findings with you in the event that you're struggling, too.