Beauty Writer Searches for the Ultimate Cure to Puffy Eyes, We All Rejoice 

Some beauty decisions are about vanity and some are about practicality. And as you probs already figured out, some land in both of those categories. Using three different highlighters (not sorry)—vanity. Cutting my nails short so I can put in contacts without scratching a cornea—practicality. Puffy eyes? Well, fixing that issue is about looking good and feeling good. 

I'd like to be able to see properly, but I'd also like to be able to hide the evidence of my weekend sodium intake (regardless of what anyone else tells you, there are real ramifications to all you can eat sushi). For some reason, I seem to suffer disproportionately from puffy eyes. And because of that, I have been experimenting with every product and DIY home remedy under the sun. So here I am, ready to share my findings with you in the event that you're struggling, too. 

Kate Somerville Goat Milk De Puffing Eye Balm

I might have a serious problem with this Kate Somerville balm. Since getting it, I've been so obsessed with it that no one will pick up my calls because I haven't been able to stop talking about it. No exaggeration. The balm application makes it super easy and removes any signs of fuss. It's really smooth and applies thinly and evenly so you never have to use your fingers. It's also one of the only products I've ever used where it seemed like I could physically feel it doing its thing through a cool tingling sensation.

Clinique Pep-Start Eye Cream

I'd been using Clinique's All About Eyes De-Puffing Eye Massage for forever, so obviously I was stoked when I saw that the brand recently released the Pep-Start Eye Cream. I had to try it and it did not disappoint. Pep-Start is a great product because I can keep it in my purse and apply it over my makeup on days when I'm running late, which is a unique (and vital) product quality. The round applicator not only makes it fun to use (seriously, can you tell that I hate using my fingers?), but it's also like a mini facial massage. Now that is the definition of pocket-sized luxury.

The Cold Tea Bag

The cold tea bag trick has got to be one of the oldest skin-care tricks in the world, but it's also one of the easiest. It's a weird universal rule that everyone has at least a few bags of tea in their house, even if they don't actually drink it, which is why this is the fail-safe of eye treatments. I like to lightly soak a few bags and then refrigerate them before placing them on my eyes when I'm in a hurry.

Korres Cucumber De Puffing Eye Mask

It's hard to walk around and get ready for the day with actual cucumbers on your eyes, which is why this Korres product is so good. It feels like liquid cucumbers, aka super cooling. I'm a huge sucker for any type of mask, which is what initially drew me to this product. I don't actually wash this off, but let it seep into my skin. It seems to help prevent my under-eye concealer from getting cakey.

